Fans of Sabrina Carpenter Are Convinced Her VMA's Performance Was a Subtle Dig at Donald Trump

Sabrina Carpenter, the OG Espresso girl, seemingly pulled out a political stunt during her performance in this year's VMAs. The singer, who rose to unprecedented fame, took every bit of it and set the stage on fire during the star-studded awards show. However, it was one particular moment from the night that made her fans convinced she took a subtle dig at Donald Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

The 25-year-old performed on her three chart-bursting tracks- Please Please Please, Taste, and Espresso on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, during the MTV's Video Music Awards. As she was gliding through one performance to the other, for Taste, she put out an 'extraterrestrial' show with backup dancers dressed in astronaut outfits and a surreal moment where she made out with a female alien, per Daily Mail.

The dancer was in a full-blown alien costume and was blue from head to toe when the pop star engaged in an X-rated moment with the female alien. The otherworldly act was an unexpected hit for the viewers and fans online with some saying her bold move was a dig at Trump's 'conspiracy theory' debate remarks which he claimed against his rival Kamala Harris.

SABRINA CARPENTER JUST KISSED THE ILLEGAL ALIEN AFTER FROM THE TRANSGENDER OPERATION !! pic.twitter.com/ZwxX6RYGpa — swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) September 12, 2024

A Taylor Swift fan account @swifferstruggle on X, formerly Twitter, shared the image of Carpenter kissing the female alien and took a swipe, "SABRINA CARPENTER JUST KISSED THE ILLEGAL ALIEN AFTER FROM THE TRANSGENDER OPERATION !!" @contrarianshit joined the bandwagon, "Sabrina Carpenter makes out with an illegal alien who got transgender surgery in prison." @stanzipotenza added, "The transgender aliens are free and stealing our women."

What is happening 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y9zL7ZJMSo — Sanjana Singh Raghuvanshi (@ohmygodsanjana) September 12, 2024

More voices on the internet agreed that she indirectly shaded Trump's bizarre conspiracy theory. @arianaunext commented, "Not the transgender illegal alien who eats cats and dogs." @foxxworldd confirmed, "Is this the alien that Donald Trump was talking about?" Another X user, @AshatheGodess, affirmed, "Yes for sure." @dylaninabottle echoed, "The Trump shade."

@SGxTS_abhay noted that Carpenter has been following the debate between Trump and Harris, "Sabrina really paid a lot of attention to the presidential debate, I'M CRYING." @Lil_Luna_IRLz joked, "Trump right now throwing hands like "I've been telling y'all!'" @allurequinn hailed the singer, "Sabrina Carpenter kissing an alien… I just love this girl."

the first illegal alien who underwent the sex change procedure is now on onstage at the #VMAs with #SabrinaCarpenter pic.twitter.com/ZG5XdSU3EP — Erick | 🥥🌴 (@AlejandroLuvss) September 12, 2024

For context, during the presidential debate on September 10, 2024, the Republican candidate made some outrageous claims, including Haitian immigrations eating local pets like cats and ducks in Springfield, Ohio- an unsubstantiated rumor initially spread by his running mate JD Vance.

Furthermore, in the debate, he accused Harris of wanting to do "transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison," seemingly referring to a 2019 American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire that was filled out by then-Sen. Harris allowing taxpayer-funded medical care for transgender individuals, as per ABC News.

The questionnaire asked, "As President, will you use your executive authority to ensure that transgender and nonbinary people who rely on the state for medical care will have access to comprehensive treatment associated with gender transition?" To this, Harris responded, yes, adding, "It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need" including treatments associated with gender transition.