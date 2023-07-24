'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' 'DND' Beach Photo Amid Split from Mauricio Umansky Wins Fans' Hearts

Kyle Richards, the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is at the receiving end of love and sympathy from her fans amid her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The 54-year-old posted a Do Not Disturb photo on her official Instagram account, and her fans are gushing over her beach glory.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jean Baptiste Lacroix

On July 23, 2023, Richards treated her fans to a bold and beautiful look from the beach. Amidst the relationship troubles in her 27-year-old marriage with Umansky, she seemed to be hibernating away from the world's noise. The RHOBH star's glorious photo was captioned "DND" with a few related emojis like sun, water waves, meditation posture, etc, per Daily Mail.

After a long pause, her fans were delighted to see this post where she donned a sunshine yellow bikini while carrying a straw beach bag with her initials in blue, "KRU"- translating to Kyle Richards Umansky. Along with that, she also wore a big straw hat with sunglasses and an open, loose mane.

In a follow-up image, she captured her bag with a beach read titled: Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. Her rocky relationship with Umansky has been doing the rounds, and in between the drama, she indulged in some self-love and self-care, and her devout fans were all for it. They showed their heartfelt support to Richards amid the challenging juncture in her life.

Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ‘split’ after 27 years https://t.co/rioehkT5Q9 — The Independent (@Independent) July 4, 2023

Fans showered love as one Instagram user, @hollycphillips_, asked, "You are a true beauty, Kyle. I hope all is well." Another fan, @deborah_s.l, uplifted, "Kyle, the haters just determine how awesome you are." A concerned fan, @kelly_ann_booker, empathized, "Thinking of you, Kyle- sending love."

@shellyramos1 complimented, "50's and fabulous mama." (with a fire emoji) @moonjaxx empowered the reality star, "Cute Kyle! Sending you love and praise for your courage in 'taking a break' — looks so good on you." The overflow of love and support is much needed as Richards has been going through the split and trying to re-work her marriage with Umansky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

The (ex) couple married back in 1996 and are parents to three gorgeous daughters- 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia. This was Richard's second marriage to Umansky, who is a step-father to 34-year-old Farrah Aldjufrie from her (Richards') previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

A few weeks back, the RHOBH star joked with her husband as the latter posted a 'shirtless' weight-loss image of himself in a mirror selfie on Instagram. She quipped, "Must be ozempic," - referring to a weight-loss drug whose controversy surrounded Richard's own health and wellness journey. Her comment seemed like she still shared a 'friendly' bond with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio (Mau) (@mumansky18)

The couple is not officially divorced yet; however, reports suggest they are working on resolving their issues. She also shared the news of her "sobriety" on Instagram with her followers and well-wishers. On July 16, 2023, she posted a selfie with a smile and explained in a detailed caption how she managed to stay "alcohol-free" for one year.

She wrote, "I listened to my heart, and the message was clear to me.

I knew it (alcohol) was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally, or spiritually."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

