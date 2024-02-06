Fans Noticed Taylor Swift Walk by Ex-BF Calvin Harris ‘Like He Doesn’t Exist’ at the Grammys

At the 2024 Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift found herself in an apparent moment of avoidance with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. Swift, no stranger to viral moments involving exes at the Grammys, had previously shared the stage with Harry Styles. However, this time, as Swift walked past Harris, who attended the event with his fiancée Vick Hope, there was no acknowledgment or interaction between the two.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lionel Hahn

Despite not directly engaging with each other, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed every time both artists appeared in the same camera shot. In one notable moment, a photo captured Harris' side profile while Swift stood in a stunning white gown and black gloves during CBS' televised broadcast of the awards show. Swift, on the other hand, marked her territory at the Grammys by securing nominations in six categories, per OK! Magazine. Her recognition encompassed prestigious awards such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Harris was up for Best Pop Dance Recording with Ellie Goulding for Miracle.

Taylor Swift surprisingly walked pass her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris at the 2024 Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/hhjcClMjeW — X Viral News (@XViralNews7) February 6, 2024

The history between Swift and Harris dates back to their year-long relationship from March 2015 to June 2016. The split between Swift and Harris gained widespread attention when it was disclosed that the Lavender Haze hitmaker had covertly contributed to the writing of This Is What You Came For under a pseudonym while they were still in a relationship.

Calvin Harris being in the audience while Taylor Swift announces #ReputationTV is iconic — Brett (@BrettHoefling) February 5, 2024

Amidst the Grammys drama, a social media user humorously commented on Harris' proximity to Swift during the event, referencing Swift's 2017 album Reputation. The user on X (formerly Twitter) joked, "This is still the closest Calvin Harris has ever been to being on Reputation."

Taylor Swift wins her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 16th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/u2tHGRLn0w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Swift, who was awarded Best Pop Vocal Album at the ceremony, surprised fans by announcing the release date for her upcoming album, Tortured Poet's Department, scheduled for April 19. In her acceptance speech, she playfully noted that the Grammy win marked her 13th, her lucky number. While the Swift-Harris encounter added a buzz to the Grammy night, Swift has previously delved into their breakup in her tracks, Getaway Car and I Did Something Bad, from the Reputation album.

Kelce says he needs to “hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too” after Taylor Swift’s Grammy wins last night 😎



pic.twitter.com/yUqtDQcLpF — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) February 6, 2024

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 2024, Swift is set to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Las Vegas during the highly anticipated face-off against the San Francisco 49ers. The pop sensation's journey to the Super Bowl has not gone unnoticed, drawing playful recognition from Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, during their lighthearted New Heights podcast. Jason, with a playful tone, extended a humorous congratulations, stating, "Also shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom — Swift — who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year." Travis joined in, expressing his appreciation, "Yeah, shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team."