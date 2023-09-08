Fans Upset With Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Insensitive’ Post Amid Sister Kourtney’s Fetal Health Scare

The Kardashians fans were left worried after finding out Kourtney Kardashian had to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery to save the life of her unborn baby. Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, traveled from Europe back to the States to support his wife during this difficult time. The pair took to social media to share updates with their fans about the situation. While close friends and family poured in their concerns for the couple, fans were irritated about how Khloe Kardashian was reacting to this news, as per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Thompson Cooked This Yummy Dish While on a Family Trip to Italy

Kourtney took to Instagram to share the emotional and terrifying journey of what she had gone through. In the post, she thanked her near and dear ones, along with her hubby, for being there with her. Shortly after her emotionally moving post, Khloe took to Instagram to promote her clothing brand, Good American, alerting her followers of a new lineup of clothes. In the post, she emitted ‘absolute boss-mode’ vibes and exuded confidence. The mother of two sat atop a comfy beige couch with a subtle hue of peach that matched the classic coffee mug held in one of her hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe's outfit was quite aesthetically pleasing. She donned what appeared to be a navy blue tank top, dark blue jeans, and, for some extra flair, a gorgeous denim coat. Khloe seemed to be embracing all aspects of her brand as she completed the look with matching dark blue denim heeled boots. On the other hand, the reality TV star held a magazine while looking away from the camera. Right in front of Khloe were a few books spread out on a tall, dark chocolate brown table. She captioned the post with, “Good uniform drops tomorrow,” and attached a ‘blue heart’ emoji at the end to spread the love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True Thompson's Adorable Pictures from Her First Day at Kindergarten

Fans in the comment section of her post flooded it with love and compliments for the reality star. “I love you Khloe,” said one person. “You are in an amazing and dazzling phase! I’m very happy for you,” gushed another one. “This is my new back-to-school fit,” claimed a third person. However, some also felt that Khloe should not focus so heavily on the promotion of her brand amid a family emergency.

One fan in the comment section highlights the fashion influencer and her family's 'insensitive' nature. "Not one post from anyone in your family about wishing Kourtney well with what she has gone through," noted the person and continued to compare the situation with a personal one. "If that were my sister, I would be right by her side. Sad!" expressed the fan. Another one said, "Kourtney's baby almost died but you decide to post a selfie...classy,"

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Moments With Son Tatum After Legally Changing His Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Before this, while her sister was hospitalized and everyone in her family was sending in their prayers for Kourney and her soon-to-arrive son, Khloe referenced the scenario in a rather cryptic post about God's protection. The post on her stories was titled, ‘Protection Prayer.’

Khloe Kardashian prays for humanity while sister Kylie Jenner gives an update on her beauty empire https://t.co/Cx4Q60D5E4 pic.twitter.com/T6N0Z0uLy0 — readsector (@readsector) March 14, 2020

The post on her story began with a plea for the same and continued to request a careful watch over her loved ones. “Protect me and my loved ones from all evil. May trouble never follow our footsteps,” It continued, “Protect us from our enemies, known and unknown. Please keep us safe physically and emotionally,” This was a direct reference to her sister’s condition at the time.

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner Once Revealed She Wants to Be Cremated After Her Death & “Made Into Necklaces” for Her Kids

Khloe Kardashian Prays for God’s Protection Amid Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Family Emergency