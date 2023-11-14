In front of a sold-out crowd, Taylor Swift recently made a bold statement declaring her love for her alleged boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Eras Tour concert in Argentina. Together with the Grammy-winning singer's father, the Kansas City Chiefs star was in the VIP tent at the Estadio River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires when Swift decided to surprise the thousands of people attending her Eras concert by changing some of the song's lyrics in honor of her new partner.

📹 | Travis Kelce and Scott Swift’s reaction to Taylor changing the lyrics to “Karma is the guy in the Chiefs” #BuenosAiresTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/k3dje9EC3u — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) November 12, 2023

Also Read: Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is Glad That Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Found Each Other

As reported by The UK Mirror, a viral social media video showed Kelce reacting in astonishment when he heard his girlfriend's improvisation and put his hands to the sides of his face. Scott Swift, Taylor's father, was standing next to him and tried to give the quarterback player a high five but was unintentionally sidestepped as Kelce started to dance with joy.

Travis kelce and Scott swift’s interaction 🥹🫶🏻



pic.twitter.com/F4HfBnbpqB — m🩵 (@glosslovie) November 13, 2023

Scott raised his hands in the air, but Kelce was too enthralled by Taylor's spectacular shoutout to see it. Astute spectators pointed out the embarrassing scene. “Travis Kelce leaving Scott Swift hanging for a high five is so f**king funny like he didn’t mean to but he was too busy blushing like a schoolgirl,” one fan wrote about the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

taylor: “karma is the guy on the chiefs…”



travis kelce and scott swift: pic.twitter.com/whWuuUqkTL — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) November 12, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Jumps Into Travis Kelce’s Arms and Gives Him a Kiss in Public After the Argentina Show

Some fans, on the other hand, believed that Taylor's father was celebrating by holding Kelce's hands above his head rather than giving him a high five. "But he didn't tho. The other angle shows that he had both hands up in like a celebratory way," said another follower.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Marcelo Endelli

Also Read: Here's Why Travis Kelce Did The 'Saturday Night Live' Cameo With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Despite being a Philadelphia Eagles fan, one fan noticed that Scott was charmingly sporting a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard in honor of Kelce's football team. During a Willow performance later in the evening, Taylor mouthed the words "That's my man" straight at her new boyfriend. Following the performance, the Blank Space songstress was caught on camera sprinting into Travis' arms and sharing a passionate kiss with him in front of her ardent supporters.

Papa Scott Swift is also clapping his hand while the crowd is cheering is something he is proud of with Travis Kelce and his daughter Taylor Swift 👸.



It is an admiration and respect they earned from the people. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/UqQUHTsu4o — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) November 11, 2023

As People reported, the 33-year-old pop sensation and 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end got back together in Argentina on Friday for a romantic date night. Scott joined them for dinner in a private room at Elena, a restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. A close source revealed: "They looked so cute on their low-key date night" and that 'they also left holding hands.' The source added that 'the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out' and that 'Travis was beaming.'

More from Inquisitr

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Be 'Engaged' by May

Travis Kelce Blushes Over Taylor Swift's Switch for Karma: 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs'