In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Penelope Disick voiced her honest opinion when it came to the single status of her father Scott Disick. The eleven-year-old daughter of Scott and his former partner Kourtney Kardashian expressed that she wanted Scott to date someone "older." Penelope responded to Khloé's statement that Scott is drawn to women in their 20s, saying, "No, 20s? It's 40 years old! You are not going to date a 19-year-old." However, in response, Scott, who was 37 at the time and dated Amelia Hamlin when she was 19, said, "I would, but it's not a good look." Following the exchange, fans instantly expressed their shock and disgust on message boards and social media, with many criticizing Scott for his "gross" remarks.

As per The Daily Mail, one appalled fan wrote: "Looking your Eleven-year-old child in the eyes and telling her, after she's already made it clear that someone in their 20s would be grossly young for you, that you would date a Nineteen-year-old, is so f***ing disgusting." A second fan agreed: "So gross and pathetic. Imagine your Dad saying that to you! Sickening." "When your preteen daughter tells you that you shouldn't be dating 19-year-olds because you're 40… That's an invitation to go bury your head in shame, Scott," a third fan commented. A fourth fan opinioned: "Saying that to his 11 (?) year old daughter who is only 8 years away from 19 while he is 40 - so gross." To which a fifth fan replied: "He'll be hitting on her friends in 8 years." A sixth fan stated: "Imagine saying that to your child." "This is disgusting, it's not even funny. I'm 31 and I can't even imagine being attracted to a 19-year-old," a seventh fan added. A surprised eight fan added: "What the actual f***? A dad telling his 11-year-old daughter he wants to date teenagers is so f***ing sick and twisted I can't even believe they aired this."

A ninth fan stated: "For Scott to reply to his 11-year-old daughter with "well I would!" after she (rightfully) suggests not dating 19-year-old girls...You're telling me the Kardashians are the executive producers of this show and didn't let that hit the cutting room floor if not only for Penelope's sake? jfc. "This poor girl :( At that age you should think your dad is your hero, the best guy in the world.... she knows her dad is a stinky creep," a tenth fan's comment read.

Penelope responded, "Older," when Khloé Kardashian asked her what kind of woman her father should probably date. Disick had dated considerably younger women in the past, such as Christine Burke and Bella Thorne. Later in the episode Penelope's comment, "You're 40!" was deemed "so funny," by Scott. The Kardashians airs on Hulu every week on Thursdays.

