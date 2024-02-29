Fans Fume at Khloe Kardashian Making Money off Daughter True’s Used Fast-Fashion Jacket

Khloe Kardashian's admirers are voicing their disgust at her decision to turn her daughter True's gently used clothes into cash. Five-year-old True Thompson had her new clothes featured on Kardashian Kloset, a business her mother, the co-founder of Good American, established. As reported by The Sun, Khloe shared a picture of True on her Instagram Stories on Monday along with the caption, "New pieces up on @kardashiankloset."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

One thing that enraged fans was a worn $50 leopard-print jacket from fast-fashion retailer Zara. Although the website is filled with high-end kid's clothes, many were surprised—and annoyed—to learn that the owner was also selling fast-fashion labels like Urban Outfitters and Zara. Kardashian Kloset also posted a $20 listing for a women's blue minidress from Urban Outfitters; comparable dresses typically retail for between $80 and $100 on the website. A black cropped shirt by Mango Youth was offered on the website for $20; comparable items ranged in price from $25 to $30 at the merchant. As per the outlet, a fan recently shared on Reddit, "One thing that stuck out to me was this used Zara children’s coat - now I know Zara is relatively inexpensive if you’re a Kardashian. Reselling a used coat for $50? This is absurd to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Some other followers chimed in the comment section to share their point of view on the website. One user wrote, "This disgusts me. You have so much money can you not just f**king donate the clothes to people in need. They are so greedy." A second one commented, "That’s what gets me - I understand to an extent reselling designer clothing/items that were bought (if it was gifted that’s another thing). However, reselling more affordable brands such as Zara at full price is just gross to me when you can donate." A third one added, "They’re pricing the jacket higher than it MRPed for… lol are they ok." A fourth added, "The whole Kardashian Kloset thing is gross in general but reselling the kids clothing is extra vile for multiple reasons."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez

In 2019 the affluent family launched a resale website, where fans could purchase designer apparel, accessories, and shoes from the momager's and sisters' individual collections. In 2021, Las Vegas saw the opening of the first Kardashian Kloset pop-up shop. According to reports, merchants or other luxury consignment outlets provide many of the designer handbags and shoes offered by Kardashian Kloset at substantially reduced costs. For her exorbitant spending, Khloe has often faced criticism, as seen by True's lavish Octonauts-themed fifth birthday celebration. A two-tier birthday cake with intricate details including characters from the children's series was iced in blue icing for the celebration. A whole underwater spectacle with colorful and transparent balloons that resembled floating jellyfish was recorded in a video that her sister Kylie Jenner shot. An enormous balloon show next to the in-ground pool was designed to resemble a pink octopus encircling a cabana.