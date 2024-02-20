Fans Freak Out as Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Shares Risqué Photo of Cosmetic Enhancement

Former Teen Mom Farrah Abraham with her debut on MTV's 16 & Pregnant and the spin-off series Teen Mom OG, where she chronicled her life as a young mother to her daughter Sophia, who is now 14 years old, has come a long way. Since then, the reality personality has undergone several cosmetic procedures to improve her appearance, such as a rhinoplasty in 2015 and a breast augmentation in 2010. Lip filler, butt enlargement injections, and a chin implant. Abraham shocked her fans by sharing a provocative post-procedure photo on her Instagram stories on Friday. The MTV star posted herself nearly nude in the graphic picture lying flat on her stomach on top of an operating table with her derrière exposed to the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Hudson (@misshudsonsacademy_)

The Only Fans model looked relaxed in the risqué photo while Savannah Hudson, the clinic's owner, posed next to her. The photo-text read, "Farrah & CEO Miss Hudson.

"Farrah had previous Booty Fillers from Beverly Hills. She came to us in the UK for Correctional Work." @misshudsonsacademy_ has also shared the same picture with the caption, "All the way from the USA @farrahabraham Jet Sets to the UK “Catch Flights, not Feelings” Farrah Flew from Texas just to see our CEO, Miss Hudson. Farrah had a number of procedures done here @misshudsonsacademy Booty Correction Complete Farrah originally had Buttock Fillers previously with a Doctor in #BeverlyHills Unhappy with the outcome we reconstructed the booty adding symmetry and projection bringing everything back into #shape."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham)

As per The US Sun, numerous fans have expressed the opinion that Abraham's cosmetic surgeries have been excessive. "Seriously her face doesn't move. I don't get how plastic surgeons get away with this. They absolutely need to regulate this s**t more," one fan commented on a previous post. "Ma’am you can barely talk your face is so stiff," a second fan remarked. "Farrah …..your lips? What has happened to you," a third fan asked. "What the...." a fourth fan added with a scared face emoji. "What and who is this?" wondered a fifth fan.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Greg Doherty

The reality star had earlier defended her "puffy face" while celebrating her 32nd birthday last year, as per Page Six, Abraham explained that she had a “chronic” and “debilitating” condition called sinusitis, also known as a sinus infection. “Hey all, as it is my birthday, I just wanted to say I have been having a puffy face because I have sinusitis,” she said while showing her makeup-free face in a video on her Instagram Story at that time. “So you get allergy shots, you get steroids in order to be diagnosed with sinusitis. Usually, it takes a year for your doctor to understand that, that’s what it is,” she continued while trying to clarify that she hadn't undergone any cosmetic treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham)

“So thank you to others who are saying negative things and not being educated on the matter and most of us suffer from sinusitis and do not know that that’s what is affecting our eyes, our cheeks, our whole nasal area, and so that is just what has happened. Our sinuses give out,” she concluded.