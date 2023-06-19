Fans Believe Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement Was 'Staged' and Travis Was Aware

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared exciting news during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Kardashian revealed that they were expecting a new member to soon join the Travis-Kardashian clan in a "surprise" announcement. However, there are fans who speculate that the pregnancy announcement may have been prearranged or intended for publicity reasons.

On Friday, June 16, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy with her husband, Travis Barker. Kardashian, aged 44, posted a video in which she can be seen holding up a sign that reads, "Travis I'm pregnant" at the concert, making a memorable public announcement.

Also Read: Travis Barker’s Son Landon Trashes Dressing Room at Blink-182 Concert as People Take Cover in a Crazy Video

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

According to The Independent, Kourtney Kardashian's announcement replicated a scene from the music video for All the Small Things, one of Blink-182's most well-known songs, where a woman also holds up a sign with the same message.

In the video, the musical trio comprising Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus humorously parodies boybands like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. The drummer is captured frolicking on the beach alongside a woman wearing a bikini, who subsequently reemerges during a Blink-182 concert. Her announcement to Barker regarding her pregnancy is conveyed by holding up a sign.

Following Kardashian's announcement, there were suggestions from some individuals that the reveal may have been "staged" to resemble the video, implying that Barker was already aware of Kardashian's plan.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Travis Barker With 'Huge Announcement' at Blink-182 Concert in LA

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

“Kourtney Kardashian announce [sic] that she’s pregnant at the concert and in the video she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn’t know she was pregnant? Sounds staged,” one Twitter user wrote. Another user said: “Kourtney Kardashian telling Travis Barker she’s pregnant [with] a full on baby bump has me weak like people really think he didn’t know before the concert??” Several fans who closely follow the couple's relationship have expressed doubts regarding the authenticity of their romance, pointing to the physical nature of their relationship. A fan pointed out: "They're too touchy feely not to know," while another fan shared a similar sentiment: “Oh my God, I literally said the same thing that man lives inside of her lol."

Also Read: Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Dad Travis' Massive Lit-Up Pool at Night in Their $9M Calabasas Mansion

Kourtney Kardashian announce that she’s pregnant at the concert and in the video she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn’t know she was pregnant? Sounds staged. — ArrozConPollo ✈️ (@KiannaBanana) June 17, 2023

Kourtney kardashian telling Travis barker she's pregnant w a full on baby bump has me weak 😭 like people really think he didn't know before the concert?? — Chloé Louise (@Chloe_Louise_M) June 17, 2023

In reaction, certain fans rallied to support the couple, considering the reveal video to be "super cute," regardless of when Travis Barker may have learned about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy. “So many sad people on the internet, he obviously knew. This is just how they chose to do their pregnancy announcement and it is super cute,” one user responded to the hostile comments on the video. Another statement read, “Women should be supporting other women, it’s 2023 for godsake! Congrats Kourtney!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

After dating for over a year, Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows in May of last year. Prior to her relationship with Travis Barker, Kardashian has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick. On the other hand, Barker has two children from his previous marriage to former Miss USA, Shanna Moakler. Additionally, the musician had a brief marriage with Melissa Kennedy.

More from Inquisitr

Alabama Barker Rocks Raven-Red Hair and Designer Bracelets in New Post

Travis Barker Calls Daughter Alabama Barker His 'Twin' in Adorable Father-Daughter Photos