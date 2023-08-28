Fans Criticize Kim Kardashian for Allowing North West to Click Risqué Pictures on Their Japan Trip

Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter, North West are on a fun trip to Japan, North has been flooding her Tik Tok with memorable moments from the mother-daughter vacation. The Hulu star recently shared a sexy picture taken by North on her Instagram story, Kim can be seen going up an escalator at a mall in Japan. The SKIMS founder is wearing a casual outfit that accentuates her tiny sculpted waist and curvy derrière. She rocks the street style in a tight tan crop top and khaki cargo pants, the reality star styled her hair in a messy bun while she appeared to be puckering her lips. As per the US Sun, fans were not thrilled with the angle of the photo and they criticized the KUWTK alum for allowing her daughter to take such a risqué picture.

Fans lashed out on the Kardashians forum, the post was titled - "Kim makes North do everything for her." "I can’t imagine telling my kid to take pics of me or with me all the time for public consumption," one fan posted on the online forum. A second fan said, "Very, very weird and gross to have your child take an a** photo for you... Leave kids out of it." A third fan commented, "She’s still making the duck face even when her face is facing the opposite way? I’m speechless." "Why pay an employee when you have kids?" a sarcastic fourth fan added. Fans have not been happy about Kim's parenting skills during her recent lavish trip to Japan, they have accused the reality star of using her daughter and ex-husband Kanye to gain publicity.

As per the US Sun, North was seen channeling her father's throwback look on the streets of Tokyo. The 10-year-old stylishly wore oversized jeans, a long-sleeved orange and purple striped shirt with black boots. As per People, the classic retro look was inspired by Kanye's 2004 album The College Dropout, North was also seen dancing on the streets of Tokyo while lip-syncing to American Boy, the 2008 hit track sung by British singer Estelle. The track also features a verse from her famed rapper dad. Although fans felt that Kim was "using North & Kanye for Klout."

They flooded the Tik Tok with angry opinions, "I don’t think she has ever had one waking (or sleeping) moment where she is not exclusively thinking about herself," one Tik Tok fan wrote. "Cringe," a second fan said instantly while a third fan commented, "Ew can Kim just not." "Mfers really use their child to stay relevant," a fourth fan complained "That's a grown woman..." a fifth fan criticized. "Kim this is embarrassing for your life and soul," a final comment from a sixth fan ripped the discussion. Meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo appear to be having the time of their lives in Japan as they continue to share epic moments on social media.

