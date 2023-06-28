Fans Divided on Kim Kardashian's Choice of Allowing Saint to Flaunt Louis Vuitton Dental Gems

Saint West is taking cues from his influencer mother Kim Kardashian when it comes to dental bling. The seven-year-old was spotted showing off custom Louis Vuitton dental gems and a gold nameplate necklace encrusted with diamonds in Paris.

The Hulu star shared a snap of her son sporting a pair of metallic dental accessories styled like Louis Vuitton logos on her Instagram Stories. Kim was in Paris to attend Pharrell Williams' first-ever runway show for Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 and has been chronicling her journey via short snippets on social media. She also posted a picture of a lavish mailer gifted by the luxury brand ahead of Williams' first show.

According to The US Sun, fans gave mixed reactions to Saint's dental bling. One fan wrote on Reddit, "Is that a grill or what is it on Saint's teeth, also the necklace omg." A second fan said, "Looks like a Louis Vuitton logo, maybe glued to his teeth." "It's probably a tooth gem," a third fan said. A fourth commented, "He's adorable."

Meanwhile, Saint sure is his mother's favorite child since he had filmed a special message on Mother's Day for Kim. "Mom, I'm very grateful for you. I know I'm mean to you a lot. I say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You're my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother, Psalm."

Saint certainly takes his love for dental grills from his mother. In March 2021, the beauty mogul showed off her new set of opal birthstone custom gems from Gabby Elan Jewelry. Posting the picture of her new dental accessories, she captioned it: "New opal birthstone grill alert." According to Daily Mail, dental gems from the Gabby Elan jewelry line are famous among the A-listers of Hollywood. Pharrell, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Wu-Tang Clan, and Heidi Klum are said to be some of the prominent fans of Elan designs. The price of these tooth embellishments can cost approximately $200 to $1,200 per tooth.

In October 2016, Kim had shared some pictures of herself flaunting a diamond grill. This was just a few days before she was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry in a violent raid in Paris. Since then she has been evaluating her choices. "I feel like the way I was living my lifestyle, not that anyone should go through that, but I learned so much from it, and I'm OK with my experience, and I do believe that it was meant to happen to me because I'm a different person because of it." In 2019, Kim flaunted another set of diamond tooth grills that covered the bottom row of her dentures and also included a tiny cross between her front two teeth. The custom grill was designed by jewelry designer Dolly Cohen in 2018. Kim had also posted a photo after getting her mouth molded back then. She has also occasionally sported a trendy custom-made grill that spells out her first name on her lower teeth in diamonds.

