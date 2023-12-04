Fans Cringe Over 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Telling Anna Navarro That She Should 'Date Her Son'

The co-hosts of The View in the recent episode discussed their Thanksgiving vacations. Following Anna Navarro's review, Sunny Hostin suggested that Navarro would be compatible with none other than her son. Sunny and her spouse, Emmanuel Hostin, have a 21-year-old son named Gabriel.

Navarro said she visited her friend Mari Carmen Aponte, the US ambassador for Thanksgiving. The political strategist clarified that during her visit to Panama, she had meetings with members of the embassy staff, female hostesses, and members of civil society.

As reported by The Sun, Navarro revealed how she navigated the seas on an underwater scooter and exclaimed, "I'm telling you I want one in every color for my bathtub!" While listening to her scooter ride experience, Sunny added, "If you were younger you really should date my son." Navarro replied, "Sweetheart, your son might want an older woman." However, she clarified later, "Not me! If I live to see Gabriel with a cougar!" The other panelists showed a mix of perplexity and uneasiness, but Whoopi Goldberg conveniently intervened to steer the conversation in the right direction. Goldberg joked, taking advantage of the chance to finish everything before things became too strange. She said, "How much time you got?"

On Wednesday morning, the hosts managed to convince moderator Whoopi Goldberg to say a few of her most well-known movie quotes. She jokingly told Alyssa Farah Griffin, "You in danger, girl." It happened at the very end of the first Hot Topic of the day when the women were talking about possible 2024 presidential candidates. Whoopi clarified that party affiliation doesn't matter to her and added, "I want whoever’s going to stand for us, the American people. I don’t mind Republican Democrats, I don’t mind it, because it gives us an argument. But when you are not considering us, and it’s about holding on to power, you’re a danger, all of you." That seemed a lot like Whoopi's well-known statement from Ghost, where she plays Oda Mae Brown and cautions Demi Moore, "Molly, you in danger, girl." Whoopi went ahead and said to Griffin, "You in danger, girl!"

Meanwhile, Ed Helms visited The View lately to talk about his newest film, Family Switch. The Office alum swaps bodies with his adolescent kid in this body-swapping film. As a result, Jennifer Garner and the rest of the family trade bodies. Ed Helms compared it to Shakespeare's Macbeth and termed it one of the most difficult films he has ever worked on. As reported by The Sun, Sunny added, "You know, I saw my 17-year-old daughter in the movie. I love the movie because it was my life, the messy bedroom and all — she’s gonna hate I just said that, so let me move on."

In another episode, producer Brian Teta asked Sunny about her eldest daughter. He said, "How has it been going for you?" Sunny revealed, "It's not going well." She further confessed, "We do like girl things together like we get our ears pierced, we get our hair done at the same place, and we talk about boys. It's always been the two girls against the two boys in the house, it's always been great. I don't know, she turned 16 and she puts her headphones on in the car and doesn't talk to me. I don't understand it."

