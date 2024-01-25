The course of history was altered when Kelly Clarkson went on to win the first season of the ongoing reality television singing competition American Idol. She’s come a very long way since then! The singer went on to write several billboard-topping songs that continue to dominate the charts. Additionally, she’s also the host of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Since You’ve Been Gone singer recently underwent a gut-wrenching divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. It wasn’t easy for her to move on, but it looks like she finally has!

As per The U.S. Sun reports, in a new episode of her show, Clarkson subtly discussed moving on from her ex-husband. The segment of her show features controversial topics generated by an alleged ‘supercomputer.’ For this fun session, she invited rapper ‘Common’ to discuss befriending a past lover. Her show’s official Instagram account took to their feed to share a glimpse of their time.

An enthusiastic Clarkson hit the elusive button, while the computer-generated question read, “Can you be friends with an ex?” Although the rapper seemed to be convinced of the idea, his host didn’t appear to buy the possibility, as she dramatically said, “No!!!!!” when asked about being friends with an ex.

Despite her disagreement, she waited for Common to elaborate on his response. He responded affirmatively, “Yes, I could definitely be friends with an ex.” Clarkson probed, asking, “How long was that relationship?” Without going into too much detail, the rapper explained that he’s been friends with “a lot of exes” in the past. Moreover, he pointed out that the friend factor is difficult only in the initial stage of a breakup. Common deduced that once both members have reached a “common ground” about their status, a friendship is certainly attainable.

Recalling her past relationships [including Blackstock], she claimed to have had some ex-boyfriends who were a “hard pass” while others were “cool people.” While Clarkson doesn’t specify which ex she is talking about, she goes on to narrate a plausible scenario. The Because of You singer mentioned what she’d do in the event she does encounter her ex [again not specifying which one].

She continued to note being “totally friendly” with either of them should they ever meet her again. Clarkson wasn’t done, though; she added one final remark that her fans found rather suspicious. She states, “It could get awkward…” and quickly moves on to the next segment of the show.

Fans flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on this exchange. One person suggested, “Kelly is thinking of her ex-husband…She’s stuck with him though, since they have kids. However, they are definitely not friends.” Another one hilariously pointed out, “Hahah it’s okay. We know what you really want to say @kellyclarkson.” A final one said, “NO! Kelly’s instant and honest reaction.” Well, Clarkson seems to have moved on with possibly no intention of being friends with Blackstock. At least not anytime soon.

