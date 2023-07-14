Kris Jenner's Post From Lavish Spain Vacation With 'Doppelganger' Stuns Fans: "Why Are There Two Of You"

Kris Jenner is without a doubt the coolest mom on reality television. From being the heart of The Kardashians to raising her six children, she's a true pioneer. The momager recently shared a carousel of images from a lavish vacation she recently took to the pristine city of Spain. While the beginning of the carousel captured the beautiful scenery and some heartwarming memories, one particular picture had fans heavily perplexed.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram earlier this week to share a few snaps of her trip to Spain showing her on a luxe yacht amid a gleaming and calm ocean. She was also accompanied by famous entertainer and award-winning comedian, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi. In the first picture, the 67-year-old stopped hearts as she flaunted her fit figure in a flowy leopard-print Kaftan perfect for a tropical getaway. She stood alongside her partner Corey Gamble. DeGeneres and her wife both appeared to be in cheerful spirits and they too were in a tropical get-up.

The next image featured Kris playing a classic black piano with a fond smile gracing her lips and a beige sun hat. Atop the piano sat a stunning bottle of Kendall Jenner's '818 Tequila' grandly displayed, as Kris played the piano. The interiors like Kris's sunhat, boasted accents of beige and tan rich with style and luxury. The picture offered a glimpse into the deck of the yacht with a clear view of the ocean by the majestic mountains that stood behind calm waters.

The next slide featured a video of the group kayaking together in the radiant aqua waters which glowed in the sun. Also featured was a rocky shoreline that sat shyly beneath a mighty mountain offering shade to swimmers and fellow kayakers. Even on vacation, it's evident that Kris constantly thinks of her beloved children. The momager also featured a few bottles of Kendall Jenner's tequila brand - '818 Tequila'. These bottles were neatly placed in a wooden tray surrounded by a few shot glasses atop a contemporary bar table of a caramel color.

The next picture which seemed to feature two Krises, still has fans puzzled over who the real Kris is. A picture that several fans claimed appeared to be featuring Kris's 'clone'. Kris's doppelganger was a literal copy of the original. From matching hair to hats and sunglasses. Even the leopard-print caftans! were all exactly the same? However, fans speculate the 'twin' to be either Degeneres or her stunning wife Derossi.

In the caption of the post sever fans expressed both joy and bewilderment on the baffling post. "W** is slide 5? Kris and her clone??" asked a confused fan. "Why are there two of you mama?" asked another one. "Am I trippin or do I see 2 Krises??" added a third person.

