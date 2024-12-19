When Fans Were Concerned for Kim Kardashian After Kanye West Revealed Disturbing Details About North

During the release of his highly-anticipated track Vultures, Kanye West broke his self-imposed silence and launched into an erratic anti-Semitic tirade. In his 10-minute rant, West made references to several divisive individuals and shared his own ideologies. It brought up Donald Trump, Hitler, Jesus Christ, Jay-Z, Adidas, and, of course, the Jewish people. West also exalted North, his oldest child. The Bound 2 rapper stated that his daughter, who was 10 at the time, went above and beyond to be present at the release of his Vultures album. West, standing in a packed room, yelled, "My daughter ripped up the mother f**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."

Subsequently, West appeared to draw a direct line from Jesus to himself and yelled, "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!!!" Presenting as 'Miss Westie,' North had gone on stage with her father to sing a verse from the recent record just a week earlier. As per The US Sun, in light of the same, on Reddit, fans of the Kardashians voiced concern for Kim and North. "This whole thing is sad. I thought he was doing better. I hope he can get well at some point for his children," one concerned fan wrote. Another echoed, "Still talking about how he can't see the kids, but they're at his listening parties and North is always talking about how amazing Kanye's place is..."

"He said North tore up the couches in the house to be able to be with him in Miami," a netizen noted while another expressed, "That part feels so concerning to me." In a similar vein, one noted, "Kanye does a rant every time he has new music coming out. On another note, I can see him trying to turn North against her mother for his sick enjoyment." A comment also read, "For me, Kim is playing with fire with this thing about 'protecting his image to the kids,' because I doubt he doesn't talk s**t about her to the kids." As the comments poured in, a person chimed, "Exactly!!! Why is she so determined to protect his image when he’s trashed her publicly multiple times? Can’t imagine what he’s saying about her to the kids in private."

West also referenced his ex during his epic rant. He said, "Kim, this is what you have been waiting for." The rapper, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, asserted that Jewish people own all banks, hospitals, and private schools in Los Angeles. The Gold Digger rapper further criticized Adidas, Jay Z, and Drake when he lost his lucrative contract with the company due to his antisemitic remarks.

Kanye said, "Who [do] you think the old man called? When we put Drake on stage...You know what I'm saying. Drake, this is what you have been waiting for...Jay Z, this is what you've been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you've been waiting for."