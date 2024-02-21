Fans Concerned as Kim Kardashian Flaunts $150K Hermes Bag With Double Bandaged Fingers

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been honest about her battle with psoriasis, and she regularly updates her fan base on her health. Fans were therefore worried about the SKIMS founder's health after noticing something odd during one of her outings in Los Angeles this week. As per The US Sun, the Hulu star was photographed getting out of her fancy automobile wearing an all-black and all-white outfit. The beauty mogul sported a skintight cropped white tank top and a black leather jacket tucked at her elbows. She added a pair of thin black sunglasses and a $150k Hermes Himalaya Croc Birkin Bag to her ensemble. But the billionaire businesswoman raised questions when she appeared to be wearing a lot of bandages on her middle and index fingers.

Kardashian did not hide her injured fingers while sharing several snapshots of a luxurious sun downer party after Super Bowl LVIII, fans flocked to the comments section to address the issue. One fan asked, "What happened to your fingers?" "I need to know what happened to her fingers," a second fan revealed. A third fan questioned, "What’s up with them fingers though." Last month, the KUWTK alum had disclosed a large red spot on her leg.

While revealing it through an Instagram Story, she said, "How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? Like, all up my leg, I don't know what's happening. I have to figure this out." "I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks," she added while also sharing that the spot was "painful".

As per People, the beauty mogul shared her treatment procedure in a recent Instagram story, “Okay so if you want to see what I do to get a little relief. I put product on the spot and I sleep in it and I saran wrap it and I just rub it in,” she explained. “But this is one time and you saw how crazy and dark this one spot was and look at how much better it is. That’s overnight, one time saran wrapping it. Is that not insane?”

“My little heart-shaped psoriasis is still there but one night of intense cream and saran wrap changes everything,” she added. “It’s obviously still there but the intense itching goes away so I have to do that twice a week.”

She recently acknowledged using her tanning beds as a kind of medical treatment. However, Allure Magazine called out the TV star for normalizing the dangerous beauty trend, “Please, Kim Kardashian, don’t try to normalize tanning beds, the stats about tanning and cancer are terrifying.” The publication continued, “A blistering sunburn can trigger a whole-body psoriasis flare, as sunburn can be thought of as systemic injury to the skin,” board-certified dermatologist Shasa Hu, MD, told Allure in 2021. “This is why, although natural sunlight at a very low dose and medical UV therapy are known treatment for psoriasis, sunburn is a big no-no for psoriasis patients. The same goes for tanning bed use.”