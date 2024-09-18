Fans Celebrate as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Moms Share Surprising Exchange:"It's The End Game"

Taylor Swift's mom Andrea Swift recently gave Swifties a viral moment to cherish as she met Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce. The duo met each other during a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 15, leaving the fans in awe as they hugged each other dearly. The moment between the two celebrity moms in VIP Suite went viral on the internet the very night according to E! Online.

The clip now viral on the Internet shows the Swifties screaming with joy as the 66-year-old mom of Swift and 71-year-old Donna embrace each other. The night at Arrowhead Stadium was a night of reunion of the Swift and Kelce family added to the joy of the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals. Swift was spotted jumping gleefully as her boyfriend's team won the match. Fans showered their love to the sweet moms making it official that the celebrity couple was really serious about each other.

@Mooney4me wrote, "I saw Mama Swift walking in with Taylor. So fun. Happy times for both families." @joycerizer tweeted, "This is the collab we have been waiting for!" Another fan @laa05a speculated, "Has Mamma Kelce seen the Era’s tour in person yet? Do we think she shows up at the Florida show?" @clairegrmoore on the other hand commented, "This feels like being at a family event where both sets of grandparents are there and you are so excited for the crossover episode that is your life in that moment." Twitter user @smelbypittman shared, "I’ve been waiting for them together for so long!!" @Yvette780586864 beamed with happiness as she shared, "OMG Finally Mothers Hugging -It's END GAME."

Recently, taking her relationship a step further, the Lavender Haze hitmaker took to the stage to thank her boyfriend for being the ultimate cheerleader. During the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift won the Video of the Year award for Fortnight, her Tortured Poets Department album. The music artist took the stage to thank Kelce by saying, "Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that," according to the US Weekly.

The crowd cheered for Kelce when Swift confessed his love and dedication for her and her work. The pop star has been dating the sportsperson since last year and made headlines after the duo were spotted together many times for an outing together. With time the pair has emerged stronger than ever and Swifties can't seem to get over it.