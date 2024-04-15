Fans Can’t Get Enough of Taylor Swift With BF Travis Kelce at Coachella: ‘So Unreal'

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival witnessed a star-studded moment as Taylor Swift graced the event’s second day alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Swift joined the festivities to support friends like Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice, donning merchandise from Kelce’s podcast line (a stylish green New Heights cap) and dancing with the NFL star in the crowd.

taylor swift going to coachella and having a fucking blast with travis is my roman empire because that man is LETTING HER BEJEWELED and protecting her at the same time. JOE GET OFF THE FLOOR. pic.twitter.com/AYtpXLuMFv — banjo (@flamingpuddle) April 14, 2024

Swift’s outfit exuded casual chic as she paired the cap with a black tank top, sneakers, and a leather bomber jacket while her blonde hair cascaded in loose waves. Kelce, on the other hand, donned a white cap, a simple white tee, an unbuttoned plaid shirt, striped blue pants, brown-tinted shades, white sneakers, and a colorful bandana around his neck.

THE taylor swift going to Coachella with her bf is so unreal to me like what is life

pic.twitter.com/CoJa7RzTnO — camila ❤︎︎⸆⸉ (@g0ldrush133) April 14, 2024

Fans were elated at the recent sighting of the favorite couple and took to social media to share their excitement. One fan wrote, “Taylor Swift going to Coachella and having a f**king blast with Travis is my Roman empire because that man is LETTING HER BEJEWELED and protecting her at the same time. JOE GET OFF THE FLOOR.” A second fan added, “THE Taylor Swift going to Coachella with her bf is so unreal to me like what is life.”

One day you’re talking about a 20 dollar discount on some Taylor Swift tickets on the New Heights podcast, and the next you’re at Coachella dancing with Taylor and she’s wearing a New Heights hat!!@tkelce @taylorswift13 @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/XMhyYmVQaN — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) April 14, 2024

Another exclaimed, “One day you’re talking about a 20-dollar discount on some Taylor Swift tickets on the New Heights podcast, and the next you’re at Coachella dancing with Taylor and she’s wearing a New Heights hat!!” A fourth fan chimed in, “I love them together so much, more than her other boyfriend,” while another user added, “It's so cute actually the way his face lights up when her name got mention [sic] since the first at his podcast, so cute, I wonder what the first thing that makes him look into her and wants to chase her.”

Its so cute actually the way his face light up when her name got mention since the first at his podcast, so cute, i wonder what the first thing that make her look into her and want to chase her — soraya (@s_soraya061595) April 14, 2024

As per Page Six, their Coachella escapade followed Kelce’s quick return from filming his New Heights podcast in Cincinnati, where he was captured grooving to Swift's hit Shake It Off. The couple’s Coachella plans included a lavish stay at the exclusive Madison Club in La Quinta. The Coachella weekend also marked Swift and Kelce’s presence at Ice Spice’s performance, where they interacted with fans in the VIP section.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

The couple was also spotted sharing passionate kisses while sitting in a secluded area at the event hosted by Patron El Alto, Liquid IV, and Levi’s. According to Perez Hilton, pictures of the same prompted one fan to write, “Oh spicy 🌶🔥,” while another added, “Good god. I am unwell 🥺🥺❤️.” A third fan added, “They were meant for each other," while an attendee gushed, “I never thought I would be able to see Taylor in Coachella or in the middle of the crowd again in my life.”