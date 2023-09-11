Fans Brutally Slam The Kardashians For Their 'Dead Silence' Over Kourtney’s Fetal Surgery

Last week, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went through a terrifying ordeal when they had to have emergency surgery to save their unborn child. When it came to the Kardashians fans, they were keeping a close eye on the whole situation. It didn't take a lot of time for them to notice the unusual behavior of the Kardashian-Jenners, who were quiet during the whole scenario, even when Kourtney shared about her fetal surgery on social media. The family that remains public about almost everything in their lives remained quiet throughout, and this led to several attacks online by their followers.

While Kim Kardashian uploaded pictures of her attire for the recent Beyonce birthday concert and Khloe had time to promote her fashion brand Good American online, people were curious to know why the famous sisters did not utter a single word regarding Kourtney's hospitalization. All the sisters, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, liked Kourtney's Instagram post; however, it has not deterred followers from attacking them on Reddit.

As reported by the Mirror, one user commented, "They can’t stand having attention not on them. It was so gross to see Kim just going about posting bikini thirst traps while Kourtney posted about almost losing her baby." While the other one went ahead and used the 'hate' word, "They seem to hate Kourtney." Apart from this, there was another user who jotted down, "I have 4 sisters myself and if any of them had some form of medical emergency I would be right there to support them. I understand maybe not canceling going to the concert. But to not even comment at all on her post to me is honestly sad."

However, there were a few people who supported the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' decision not to display their grief online. One person wrote, "Not gonna lie, they shouldn’t be responding about this outside of maybe a like to a post. This is their sister and they should be more focused on providing support in person than making a statement on a social media app."

Recently, a source told the US Weekly that Kourtney is receiving full support from her family through this critical situation. The source informed the outlet, " The Kardashians are used to putting most of their lives out there in the public eye. However, there are certain times when things are far more personal such as this situation. Kourtney’s entire family has been around her and Travis, supporting them in every way they can."

The source also gave the reason behind their silence on social media, " They ( The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters) don’t necessarily feel the need to show their support on social media when it’s more important to them to support her in real life. They’re so grateful she’s OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn’t left her side."

