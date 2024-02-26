Fans Are Worried About Dakota Johnson After She Fired Her Team Following the Release of 'Madame Web'

Reports suggest that actress Dakota Johnson is taking the criticism of her recent film, Madame Web, to heart. The timing of the movie's release, just two months after The Marvels, which flopped as the lowest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film, didn't help. Madame Web has been bombarded with negative reviews and obstacles since its trailer dropped. These challenges may have contributed to Johnson's departure from her previous talent agency, WME, as hinted by The Things, which came as a surprise to many.

Johnson's decision has sparked speculation among fans and industry insiders, who are curious about the reasons behind her move and what it means for her career. By signing with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Johnson has made a bold shift in her professional representation, marking a distinct change in her career. According to Radar Online, a source said, "With all of the bad reviews, Dakota's petrified Madame Web could do even worse and become the biggest Marvel flop of all time. That's the last thing she needs on her resume."

still thinking about madame web. the only time there was even a glimmer of light in dakota johnson's eyes throughout the entire film's duration was the times she was hitting someone with a car — Cammy 🧚‍♂️✨️ (@sweetdreamzkumi) February 25, 2024

In the world of the Sony Spider-Man universe, Johnson took on the role of the titular character in Madame Web. Despite this exciting casting choice, the film's trailer was met with a lukewarm reception from both fans and critics alike. Some critics went as far as comparing the film's look to a product of the CW network, known for its teen-oriented dramas. Reports also surfaced suggesting that fan reactions might have played a part in Johnson's departure from WME. While this is speculative, the timing of Johnson's move raises questions. Adding to the intrigue, Johnson didn't seem to endorse the project.

Dakota Johnson was completely unhinged during the Madame Web press tour 💀 Here's a compilation 👀 pic.twitter.com/XdZJiNjxJy — WHISTLE UNCUT (@WhistleUncut) February 22, 2024

Adding to the issues, Madame Web is also struggling at the box office. A report from The Hollywood Reporter stated, "Sony's newest Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, is in theaters now, and it's off to a slow start. The movie released on February 14 in the US, earning $6 million on its first day and $2.2 million on Thursday for a two-day total of $8.2 million." Summing it up, the film's first weekend earnings didn't quite hit the mark. Moreover, despite its hefty $80 million budget and considerable pre-release hype, Madame Web only managed to get a disappointing 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dakota Johnson left her talent agency WME for CAA only a week after the trailer for ‘MADAME WEB’ released. — Adam Johnstons (@UnkownWorldStar) January 30, 2024

Best known for her role in the Fifty Shades franchise, the actor has stepped into the spotlight in a new superhero film, portraying the clairvoyant character Cassandra Webb. Directed by SJ Clarkson, an executive producer of Jessica Jones, this film represents Johnson's debut in the superhero genre.

This is something different from her previous work in comedies and romantic dramas. In a previous interview, Johnson also shared her experience of working with a blue screen for special effects. According to The Independent, she said, “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion."