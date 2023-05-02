Fans Appalled at Amanda Halterman's Revolting Lap Dance at Sister Tammy Slaton's Wedding

Fans are appalled after 1000-lb. Sisters' latest episode featured Amanda Halterman giving a lap dance to a married man right in front of his wife, at her sister, Tammy Slaton's wedding.

Image Source: TLC | 1000 Lb. Sisters

In the episode that highlighted Slaton's wedding, Halterman's actions towards the married man, Corey, were slammed for being inappropriate by fans. Halterman flirted with a very uncomfortable Corey and gave him a lap dance, in an attempt to put herself back into the dating pool. What's worse, Corey's wife was present in the room while this exchange took place. Corey even mentioned during this uncomfortable situation, "That's just wrong" in a humorous manner, pointing to his wife. Halterman followed suit and attempted to reassure the new friend of her intention to "turn him on for his wife."

According to reports from The U.S. Sun, fans had a lot to say regarding the incident on Reddit and mentioned liking her character until this scenario took place. They expressed their embarrassment, cringe, and awkwardness. One commenter emphasized that her character appeared "trashy" and "drunk."

Apart from the negative remarks received, users on the platform wondered if she had repeated such an incident in the past with another man while being married, and questioned it as a reason for the end of her marriage.

Amanda Halterman shocked fans after announcing her amicable divorce from her husband, Jason Halterman, during the primary half of season four. After getting hitched in 1998, the couple was together for 22 years and have four children together. The U.S. Sun exclusively reported that the two had gone their different ways, back in 2020, with fans utterly clueless about the ordeal up till then. The divorce was finalized in August 2022, with Amanda Halterman gaining complete custody of the four sons that the couple share and being fairly compensated for both child and spousal support.

In exchange, she signed over her two-bedroom apartment in Kentucky, close to her sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, to her ex-husband as part of the divorce condition. It was legally agreed upon that Jason Halterman would pay her $498 dollars monthly for childcare even though all her boys are grownups, with the youngest at 18 years old. This is to be followed with $250 dollars as spousal support until she passes away or re-marries. This decision was taken in lieu of Jason having a monthly income of $4000 whereas, Amanda earns only $1,260 at a local school district.

After her property was handed over to the ex-beau, Amanda Halterman took residence at a home very close to her sisters. Although her home may not have been the usual size, it's still rather comfortable. She even spends as much time as possible with her siblings and Amy's children, Gage and Glenn, and offers her support and empathy to their mom as she's also experiencing the aftermath of a divorce.