Fans Accuse Producers of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ for Being Insensitive Towards Tammy Slaton’s Tragedy

1000-Lb. Sisters star Although Tammy Slaton has made great progress in her weight loss journey, she still feels deeply empty in her life following the unexpected death of her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham. The reality star is shown cheerfully collecting her belongings as she gets ready to head home following her life-altering surgery in a recent video that was posted to TLC's Instagram account. Before leaving, Slaton had a heartfelt reunion with her late spouse, and viewers saw her become tearful.

Willingham can be heard saying in the clip of the upcoming season: "They are not going to approve me to go home." A few months later the 40-year-old unexpectedly passed away, Slaton posted a bittersweet meme shortly after the news of his death, which said, “Even tho we don’t talk every day. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each day's end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.”

TLC released an official statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family, and friends at this difficult time.” However, fans of the popular reality show accused the producers of taking advantage of the situation and filming the memorial service without allowing the grieving families to find some peace amid the tragedy.

As per The US Sun, One fan wrote: "Yeah the producers should have left her alone for her husband's funeral it was supposed to be private but they filmed it and told her how to behave for the camera. "That was disgusting and although I support the sisters from the UK, I'm on a different type of weight loss journey because if my health I can't have surgery," a second fan expressed. A third fan said: "I will not watch the episode where they invaded their privacy and I don't care what they say that was just wrong!"

As People reported then, Slaton attended Willingham's memorial service in Ohio, accompanied by her sister Amy Slaton and other family members. Tammy was spotted sitting with her husband's relatives and friends while sporting a black dress and a bouquet. The reality star had expressed for privacy, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.” "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Slaton wrote a heartfelt statement on Instagram about her deceased spouse. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," while sharing several pictures of the couple. In 2022, Slaton and Willingham crossed paths at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. While Willingham was receiving treatment for his obesity, Slaton was there to shed pounds before bariatric surgery.

