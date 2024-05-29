Fans Accuse Kylie Jenner of 'Poor Cosplay' in New Photoshoot Promoting Her Cocktail Line

Kylie Jenner launched a new line of canned vodka sodas called Sprinter in March, available in four flavors: lime, grapefruit, peach, and black cherry. The flavored soda drinks consist of quality vodka, fruit juice, and sparkling water. The 26-year-old beauty mogul posted fresh photos from her most recent photoshoot on Instagram. The Kardashians star posed in a sleeveless white tank bodysuit and a silver metallic bra. Her ebony locks were styled in large hair curlers and she was kneeling next to an open box filled with Sprinter cans. "All I need for the weekend," Jenner captioned the post. However, fans instantly disliked the product campaign and called out the reality star for using 'poor and unimpressive visuals.'

all i need for the weekend @drinksprinter pic.twitter.com/fu0HiCrFkd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 27, 2024

As per The US Sun, fans reshared the images on a popular online forum and expressed their displeasure, "This ad could be a woman be at a park with her children instead of cosplaying poor," a fan criticized. "If they focused on nailing down one right and doing it really well, instead we get these scams!" another chimed. "Is there a direction here? I would never assume she’s trying to sell me an alcoholic beverage here," someone slammed. "The photo shoots for her brands never get the vibe 100 percent down somehow," a critic blasted. "This would’ve been 10 times better by a pool with cute umbrellas. I don’t understand the art direction for her recent campaigns," a fan ranted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPRINTER (@drinksprinter)

Jenner similarly received criticism for her first photo shoot for the high-end beverage. She wore skintight denim shorts that showed off her toned legs in a casual chic attitude during a vintage-inspired photo session in the Los Angeles desert. Jenner paired the classic denim skirt with a white cropped shirt and accessorized the outfit with cherry-red high heels. For the photo shoot, Jenner wore her brunette locks disheveled. "All I need for the weekend," she captioned the images. Fans called out the Hulu star in an online thread, "Even with shoddy editing, these photos are hell!! So who didn't pay? The brand or her? Lots of laughs," a fan shared. "We can see the editing of her legs, the leg tan is off and they airbrushed her bottom off to shorten it and then made her legs look her matchstick with no blending up towards the butt," another fan noted.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by The Hollywood Curtain

As per CNN, Jenner has collaborated with beverage development expert Chandra Richter to launch the flavored cocktails. “Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails,” Jenner said as per Rolling Stone, adding that the 100-calorie, 4.5% ABV drink, “is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried – and I’ve tried a lot.” She continued, "I wanted to make a vodka soda that was fresh, juicy, and bold, but also was in a can so it was the perfect drink you could enjoy in the park with friends, relaxing by the pool, or pregaming for a night out. Not only does Sprinter have unique, bright bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the most delicious vodka soda I’ve ever had. I am so proud of Sprinter – it’s my first company in the spirits space, and it’s been an incredible journey to develop it."