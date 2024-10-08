Family Member Warns of the Dangers of a Second Trump Term: “If Given the Power..."

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has issued a stark warning about what could happen if her uncle returns to the White House. In a recent blog post, she painted a grim picture of a potential second Trump term. "Donald Trump is a fascist and he and the Republican Party have put this country on a path towards fascism," Mary penned. She also believed her uncle would focus on two main things if re-elected — making money and getting revenge.

Donald Trump is a fascist and he and the Republican Party have put this country on a path towards fascism. If he gets back into power, he will care nothing about governing. All of his energy will be dedicated to grifting and revenge. And most of us aren’t prepared. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 7, 2024

Mary, a trained psychologist, has long been a vocal critic of the former president. As such, she opined that many people cannot anticipate his reactions upon potentially winning. "Most of us aren't prepared," she cautioned. One of her biggest concerns was that Donald would try to punish his enemies. She believed he would go after political opponents, immigrants, judges, and anyone who hadn't been loyal to him.

The real estate mogul's niece also warned that many could even end up in jail or be deported. "If given the power, he will have his vengeance," she stated bluntly, as per Newsweek. Earlier, Michael Cohen, Donald's former fixer who testified in his hush money trial, also confessed that he was looking into getting a passport under a false name should Trump win in November.

"This isn’t some theoretical worst-case scenario we’re gaming out. Donald Trump’s second term, if we are self-destructive enough to grant him one, will be focused on revenge—against his perceived political enemies, foreign and domestic." –Mary L. Trump pic.twitter.com/q6v0cSVPrB — aka.stardust 🥥🌴 (@a_k_a_stardust) October 7, 2024

Mary outlined how she thought her uncle would start his second term. First, he would fire existing government workers. "It will start with Donald and his inner circle firing non-partisan civil servants and hiring in their stead people who will pledge their loyalty to him, not the Constitution or the United States," she explained, as per Raw Story. Mary was also particularly worried about key positions in the government such as the FBI Director and important lawyers who help enforce laws.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Another major concern for her was the speed at which these changes would happen. "The Executive [branch] is fast. The Judiciary is slow. And Congress does not have a direct role to play in criminal cases," she noted. This means Trump and his team could act quickly, with little immediate pushback. Mary also pointed out that the current Supreme Court has made things easier for a potential second Trump term. Last month, the court ruled that a president can't be prosecuted for official duties. It also said that talks between a president and the Justice Department are private. "There would literally be nothing to constrain him," she stressed.

Additionally, Mary argued that the media has played a role in making Donald's behavior seem more normal. "As mightily as corporate media have tried to normalize—and to a troubling degree have succeeded in normalizing—Donald's worst behavior, this is light years away from normal," Mary wrote. She believes her uncle has made his intentions clear. Trump has also openly talked about using the Justice Department to go after his critics if he's re-elected.