Famed Director Aaron Sorkin Slammed for Suggesting Dems Replace Biden With a Republican Instead

In a Sunday op-ed for The New York Times, Aaron Sorkin almost unbelievably argued that Republicans should replace President Joe Biden on the 2024 ballot suggesting none other than Sen. Mitt Romney. Nevertheless, his opinion piece was not taken lightly by the online community. A reviewer on the internet even went to the extreme of saying, 'You ain't missing anything,' and told people not to 'read it.'

Some of the director's internet attackers couldn't believe he was the brains behind the political drama The West Wing, while others begged him to rewatch the series. One user wrote on X, "OMG wasn't Sorkin involved with The West Wing series? If so dang he needs to go back and rewatch it and take notes." Another critic claimed, "I really hate how this has shown me people I once respected for their talent just have feet of clay. All because of money."

In a sarcastic post, one user expressed their desire to 'elect' Captain America from Marvel and shared, "I mean, if we're fantasizing, maybe, hear me out, Dems should nominate Captain America. I don't mean the actor Chris Evans. I mean the actual character Captain America. And he could have Batman as VP. That way we get the votes of both Marvel and DC fans! Brilliant, right." A few others also criticized the New York Times and said they had terminated their memberships as a result.

One individual wrote on X, "I officially cancelled my NY Times subscription last week after pausing it for a few months. They’re not serious journalists anymore. It’s a business model to their CEO. I read an interview she gave and it’s clear." Another critic wrote with a similar sentiment, "Every day I am reminded of why I dropped my decades-long subscription to the @NYT. It honestly broke my heart because reading that paper daily was one of my routines. It was like losing a friend. But I'm glad I did it."

According to Sorkin's New York Times op-ed, if Romney were to become the Democratic presidential candidate, it would send a strong message about preventing a 'deranged man' from assuming power. Sorkin wrote, "Nominating Mr. Romney would be putting our money where our mouth is: a clear and powerful demonstration that this election isn’t about what our elections are usually about it, but about stopping a deranged man from taking power." He went on to explain, "The choice is between Donald Trump and not-Trump, and the not-Trump candidate needs only one qualification: to win enough votes from a cross section of Americans to close off the former president’s Electoral College path back to power."

Sorkin mentioned in the article, "At their convention next month, the Democrats should nominate Mitt Romney." However, soon after Biden's announcement that he was withdrawing from the race, Sorkin withdrew his statement. He went on record endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris when she began her bid for the presidency. Sorkin sent a message to West Wing actor Josh Malina, requesting that he post the statement on his X account: " I take it all back. Harris for America!"