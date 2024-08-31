'Eye-Opening' Video of Young Meghan Markle Pretending to Be Queen Bound to Stun People

Almost everyone is aware of the fairytale romance of former actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Now, a resurfaced video from the 1990s makes many feel that Markle was destined to be a part of the royal family. Back in 2018, Daily Mail uncovered an old video of the Duchess of Sussex from the time when she was pretty young. Markle was attending the 9th birthday party of her friend, Ninaki Priddy. An 8-year-old Markle can seen playing with her friends in the backyard and the game was called "Your Royal Highness."

"The show was called Your Royal Highness and the star was Meg," Ninaki said, per the outlet. "It’s very funny to see this now, and given what is going on with her life it’s quite eye-opening. She was always the center of attention, always the ringleader—it was my birthday but she took the starring role!" However, despite the adorable video, it is not certain if Markle will get to transition from Duchess to Queen since her husband Prince Harry is sixth in the line of ascension to the British throne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Markle and Harry's relationship was all over the media when the news broke out for the first time. According to PEOPLE, the pair revealed during their engagement interview that they first met on a blind date in July 2016, set up by a mutual friend. "We met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,'" Meghan recalled, per the outlet. They continued seeing each other over a series of dates thereafter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Markle told Vanity Fair in an interview that she and the Prince dated secretly for six months before making their relationship public. "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship," she mentioned to the outlet.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Karwai Tang

During an episode of their documentary Harry & Meghan, the couple confirmed that they first connected on Instagram. "I was scrolling through my feed and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry recalled. "I was like, 'Who is that?'" Their fairytale romance blossomed even further when they announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. In an interview with BBC, the couple revealed that the proposal happened during a 'quiet night at home earlier that month when Markle was roasting a chicken.' Prince Harry and Markle finally tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, officially becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.