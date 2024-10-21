Expert Warns Trump’s Rants Could Be Hinting at a ‘Presidential Dictatorship’ in the U.S.

With Election Day just weeks away, Donald Trump is pushing a dangerous rhetoric in his efforts to return to the White House. In light of the same, an expert recently opined that Trump's controversial rants indicate a push toward a 'presidential dictatorship.' The concern grew when Trump recently suggested deploying the National Guard and military against his political opponents. His running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, also stood by Trump’s remarks during a campaign rally.

Donald Trump gestures as he walks onstage for a campaign rally on October 12, 2024, in Coachella, California. (Image Source: Mario Tama/ Getty Images)

Inderjeet Parmar, head of the Department of International Politics at City University of London, has spoken about the implications for the 2024 election. As reported by the Mirror, he said, "Neither Trump nor Vance are committed to a peaceful transfer of power and have not even accepted that they fairly lost the 2020 election." He also claimed that one of the focuses of Project 2025, which Trump supports, is to use state power as a weapon against his political rivals. It also seeks to oppose peaceful protests, such as those protesting for women's abortion rights or Black lives.

He noted that while this may be a strategy for the current phase of the campaign, it ultimately reveals the far-Right ideology that defines both Trump and the Republican Party. Parmar argued, "They no longer are committed to free and fair elections, and with the contents of Project 2025 they are effectively committed to a presidential dictatorship, especially as the Supreme Court effectively rules that a president cannot be prosecuted for ‘official acts.’" Speaking of his opponents, Trump recently said, “We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical Left lunatics."

Grant Reeher, a professor of political science at Syracuse University, also shared his opinion in this regard. Reflecting on Trump's remarks, he explained that the ex-President is just being himself— that Trump has always depended on media exposure to become more popular. Given that Harris is currently the center of attention in the media, Reeher opined that the Republican nominee is making a bizarre and intentional move to shift the spotlight on himself. He stated, "It does seem like an extension of the Trump we’ve already come to know."

Trump is facing a great backlash as concerns about his authoritarian language intensify. According to The Guardian, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney had previously issued a warning about the possibility of the US 'sleepwalking into dictatorship.' The major aspect of the Republican messaging revolves around the supposed dangers to democracy. In an interview last year, the former President remarked on border issues and declared that he would be a dictator on day one of his potential second term. He has increasingly and openly discussed using state power to seek 'retribution' and secure his hold on authority.