Expert Thinks Kim Kardashian Would Be 'Happy' if Kanye and Bianca Censori Start a Family Together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s blissful marriage came to an end back in 2022 after they both encountered irreconcilable differences. The former couple finalized their divorce months later in the same year. At the time they were together, Kardashian and West welcomed four children together. Post their divorce, the children stay with their mom, occasionally spending time with West.

However, just two months after the divorce, West proceeded to marry architect Bianca Censori. The couple often make headlines for their controversial sense of fashion. Furthermore, West’s children, particularly his daughter North West are seen hanging out with the couple quite often. While there remains no official comment about kids in the future for West and Censori, there’s one person who genuinely wouldn’t have a problem should they have kids, in the future.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

According to multiple reports, West and his wife Censori have been considering starting a family of their own. This change in dynamics could eventually result in a blended family between Censori’s future child or children and West’s. However, Relationship Expert Louella Alderson shared her thoughts from Kardashian’s perspective.

Kanye West Speaks On Having Kids With Bianca Censori Apparently, Kanye took Bianca on a shopping spree, Bianca has been ...https://t.co/ZGS5UaJUgj pic.twitter.com/GCadf8BjgA — TORONTO STREETS MAG (@416StreetMag) March 29, 2023

Speaking to The Mirror UK, Alderson firmly believes that the SKIMS pioneer would actually be rather happy if such a situation would arise. Moreover, since Kardashian herself is from a blended family [Caitlyn and Rob Kardashian’s children], she’d most likely not have a problem with it.

Alderson elaborates on the aforementioned point: “This positive experience of growing up with a blended family may help Kim feel more at ease with the idea of Bianca and Kanye starting a family together.” Additionally, Kardashian does hold a genuine desire to have a large family given the experiences and many memories she and her five siblings have made over time. Perhaps, West’s children may contribute to her dream of building a larger family. Moreover, Alderson claimed that these future extra bundles of joy may be a “positive step” from the entrepreneur’s side.

ICYMI: #KimKardashian and #PeteDavidson did not spend #NewYearsEve together as the reality star put her kids first and spent the holiday with them.https://t.co/CmOusV3Ghs — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 9, 2022

While Alderson greatly emphasized the positive narrative of a plausible outcome, she took note of one major precaution Kardashian would take before being completely okay about it all. Alderson alleged: “Kim will put her children first and will want to make sure they are adjusting well to having a stepmother and possibly new half-siblings.” She continued: “Kim will want to ensure Kanye is still investing time and energy into their children’s lives and co-parenting with her effectively.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

The expert highlights the present scenario in which West is indeed spending as much time as he can with Kardashian while co-parenting their children. Whether or not he’s with Censori, West is a doting father and that hasn’t seemed to change since his relationship with the architect. Alderson concluded with some final thoughts: “As long as Kanye is showing up for the children he shares with Kim and being a present father, Kim will probably continue to support their relationship and the positive influence Bianca brings into their lives.”

