Expert Thinks Bianca Censori is 'Less Than Comfortable' in This See-Through Ensemble With Kanye West

Bianca Censori is a reputed architect for Yeezy and is renowned for her relationship with her husband Kanye West. The happily married couple were married two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Censori has often received much criticism for her risqué ensembles. The backlash might’ve been why West ended up deleting pictures of his wife on Instagram. Previously West took credit for curating his wife’s outfits for the day whenever they step out in public. However, Censori never commented on the subject and remains mum on the matter. However, an expert suggests that this new outfit of hers worn in public might’ve been an uncomfortable experience for her.

A body language expert speaking to The Mirror UK strongly believes that Censori wasn’t fully happy with her recent ensemble. The Australian resident appeared to be in good spirits when she was seen beside West at a studio session in Los Angeles on Monday night. Censori donned a transparent outfit: a see-through raincoat with graphic prints across the material. Although Censori didn’t seem to be bothered about sporting a near-nude outfit, body language expert Judi James thinks otherwise, and suggested she was perhaps “less than comfortable.”

Bianca Censori puts everything on display in nothing but a clear raincoat with Kanye West https://t.co/5TptAdMjUJ pic.twitter.com/De1DVWRlOl — Page Six (@PageSix) February 6, 2024

Speaking to the publication James analyzed, “Bianca appears to be wearing little more than a Mac and a smile here but her intended body language signals of happy excitement aren’t totally convincing as she very nearly bares all in one of her most daring outfits to date.” James is referring to the many revealing clothes Censori has worn in the past including her purple pillow outfit worn last year.

Kanye West's girlfriend, Bianca Censori, walked around Italy with a pillow over her outfit. pic.twitter.com/ajYx8Fymh9 — 104.1 Power Fm (@1041P0WERFM) September 7, 2023

The expert continued to give a detailed explanation of Censori’s expressions saying, “The smile might be performed to show she’s colluding in this running narrative of shocking the public and grabbing the headlines, but the way she walks partly tucked in behind Kanye while clutching the mac together at the front suggests she is less than comfortable with the exposure here.”

Furthermore, the expert continued to fixate on Censori’s smile calling it “incongruent.” James once more noted, “She seems to be lifting her upper lip, which suggests some effort is used in producing an expression of happiness.” Lastly, James pointed out still unconvinced, “If she’s trying to signal she’s exposing her body from personal choice she’s not doing a great job of being convincing here.” Censori is yet to comment on her new outfit which seems to have turned some heads.

Unlike Censori, West donned a polar opposite outfit of the day that completely covered his face. He sported a black face mask followed by his iconic oversized leather jacket and loose pants. To match his leather aesthetic, he flaunted some pretty neat boots and gloves.

He completed his outfit with an olive green oversized poncho. James also took note of the possible meaning behind West’s outfit. She said, “Kanye adds to the rather odd symbolism here by presenting as a masked, face-less alpha, striding out in leather and a poncho while holding his wife’s hand with his own hand on top to suggest a desire to look fond and protective.”