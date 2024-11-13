Expert Says Meghan Must Do One Thing to Mend Ties With William and Kate: "It Won't Happen Until..."

Prince Harry and William's relationship soured as the former and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and dished about the challenges they faced at the hands of the royal family. As royal watchers hope for a reconciliation, an expert suggested that the likelihood of the same would hinge on one major action by Markle. Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, royal expert Richard Eden discussed the deep-seated mistrust between the brothers. Eden asserted that many insiders agree that the Sussexes must issue an apology if they wish to mend ties with the Prince and Princess of Wales, as per Mirror.

"I've been speaking to people about the chances of a reconciliation between the brothers," Eden noted. "But everyone really has made the same point that it won't happen until Harry and Meghan really apologize for everything they have said." He added, “They need to apologize, at least privately, but also, how can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine just don’t know what will later appear in a TV program or a book? Genuinely, once you've lost that trust, you've kind of lost it forever.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle. (Image Source: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / Getty Images)

As per reports Harry and Markle wanted to move abroad to escape the British press while continuing to work for the Crown in a reduced capacity. Allegedly given the choice to be either all-in or all-out, they relocated to California. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry remarked that he and William were on 'different paths.' This was followed by Harry’s autobiography, Spare, which revealed private details about the royal family, including a physical confrontation with William at Frogmore Cottage, as reported by The Sun.

'There's too much going on in Prince William's life to get involved with trying to reconcile with this brother.'



Ingrid Seward doesn't believe Prince William's documentary about his Homewards project will lead to a reconciliation with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/axAC8dAsJH — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 30, 2024

Adding to the rift, the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and the authorized biography, Finding Freedom, provided further insight into Harry and Markle's view of the royal institution. These disclosures reportedly took the Waleses by surprise, with Eden commenting on the brothers' reactions, “Can you imagine what they were thinking about? Because, in his [Harry’s] memoir, he had just revealed those intimate conversations that they never in a million years thought would have been published, so there really won’t be any welcome back.”

Prince Harry has accused Prince William of physically attacking him in a leaked copy of his autobiography Spare.



TalkRadio's royal correspondent Rupert Bell: "It is extremely difficult for the Royal Family now - the gloves are off, in every sense."@JuliaHB1 | @Rupertbell pic.twitter.com/MVaizHZZQT — Talk (@TalkTV) January 5, 2023

The fallout dates back to as early as Christmas 2018 when Harry allegedly felt William was not doing enough to welcome Markle into the royal fold. The few visits Harry has made to the UK since his departure have been marked by minimal interaction with the royal family. He attended his father King Charles III's coronation in February and returned briefly for the Invictus Games in May, though reports indicate that family members were unable to meet him due to scheduling conflicts. Both brothers also attended a memorial service for their uncle, Sir Robert Fellowes, in August, but kept their distance.

Prince Harry was spotted with Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice at King Charles III’s coronation.



Harry is not expected to play a formal role in his father’s ceremony. https://t.co/vU8Ph3q3zD pic.twitter.com/pT83voWvWC — The Associated Press (@AP) May 6, 2023

Recently Jennie Bond, a former royal correspondent, suggested that Markle would prefer to spend the holiday season with her mother, Doria Ragland. “I think most women like to be with their mums on Christmas Day. Given that Doria does not seem to have any other family she wants to share the festivities with, I think it’s a fair bet that Meghan will want to be with her” Bond said. She also remarked on Markle's potential discomfort with spending the holidays with Harry’s extended family. “I don’t imagine that Doria would want to spend such a special time with people she barely knows – in other words, the Spencers.”