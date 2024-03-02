Expert Claims Prince William is ‘Riled’ By Prince Harry's Recent ‘Rude’ Behavior: 'A PR Opportunity'

Since Princess Diana's death, Prince William and Prince Harry have shared an exceptionally strong bond. However, this seems to have changed in the last few years as whispers of a royal feud have circulated within the palace and among royal observers. Their once-solid relationship has become more strained, particularly after Harry publicly criticized the royal family. This tension reached a breaking point when Harry announced his decision to step back from his royal duties. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Harry's latest actions are likely to further upset his older brother and make any chance of reconciliation even more difficult, as reported by Mirror.

Harry seemed to disregard the Royal Family's motto of 'never complain, never explain' when he openly criticized various actions on television and in books. Despite this, there was speculation that he would step back into his role while his father, King Charles, underwent cancer treatment. A source close to Harry mentioned that the Duke of Sussex is prepared and ready to assist, believing it would benefit both sides, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Harry also discussed this during an interview with Good Morning America while on an Invictus Games trip in Canada recently. However, Seward believes that this public move will once again leave William fuming.

Seward said, "William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity. As far as William is concerned, he has absolutely no interest in speaking to Harry until Harry apologizes for the years of rudeness and slurs he has aimed at William and the Princess of Wales." Seward further commented that the future King could be secretly furious over Harry's use of his trip to announce his arrival and anticipate seeing William. The royal author also noted that the trip demonstrated that the younger Prince still holds onto his impulsive nature. She argued that Harry 'should have waited for a week or two,' as reported by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Good Morning America, Harry also expressed his love for his family and expressed hope that his father's cancer diagnosis could bring the family closer together, as reported by GB News. Despite the ongoing rift between Harry and William, reports suggest that the Sussexes had originally intended to bring their children to the UK but were unable to do so. Court documents from Harry's recent legal case have revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned to return to the UK with their children in September 2022 but ultimately decided against it.

The RAVEC, responsible for security coordination among the Royal Household, the Metropolitan Police, and the Home Office, made decisions that allegedly prevented the Sussexes from bringing their two children on the originally planned trip. Consequently, Harry and Meghan traveled alone to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester, followed by the WellChild Awards in London in September 2022. They decided to extend their stay after the unfortunate passing of Queen Elizabeth II.