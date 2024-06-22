Ex-Trump Supporter Says This is Why He Won’t Vote for Ex-Prez, Netizens Say He's ‘Not Alone’

Republican Voters Against Trump is a Twitter account that is a haven for those who have previously voted for Donald Trump but have recently changed their minds; the account often uploads videos of such ex-Trump supporters along with their rationales for not doing so. One such person named Paul emphasized his religious beliefs in one of the videos as the main reason he refused to vote for Trump. The former supporter said in the video, "I can’t support Trump anymore because he’s shown himself to be a reprehensible human being."

Paul is a former Trump Voter from Pennsylvania:



“I can’t support Trump anymore because he’s shown himself to be a reprehensible human being… I’m a person of faith. He is clearly not.” pic.twitter.com/mFQqT6qSTW — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) June 21, 2024

Paul further added, "So, Trump and his character he really lost me during the pandemic. He went outside the White House went across the street and he held the Bible upside down and started talking about religion. I am a person of faith. He is clearly not. And the Trump Bible, give me a break, really? Trump's religious pretense... it really doesn't have an effect on me at all because it's just so laughable." He concluded, "It's bizarre to me that we are still talking about him being elected again."

A president is not a pastor. Stop worshipping the government — Jonas Miller (@nexradrealtime) June 21, 2024

The video elicited many responses from internet users, with many rallying with Paul. One user wrote on X, "I was a "person of faith" as well, until MAGA formed. Once that Cult showed its face, I left the church and "wrestled with God." I won. MAGA are not Christians, Trump is not a Christian. GOP are not Christians." Another user added, "No true Christian or person with any moral center or honor could vote for Trump." However, another user lashed out at Paul, noting, "People 'of faith' don't have a dog in the race. You're not voting for a pastor/priest/rabbi/etc. You have a small handful of deeply flawed people to choose from. Paul is full of crap if he thinks there is a name on the ticket who will represent his faith."

Religious undertones have characterized the ex-president's third presidential campaign as he seeks to position himself as the one genuine Republican leader. "Just like in the battles of the past, we still need the hand of our Lord," Trump told a gathering of Christian broadcasters in February, as reported by Reuters. He further emphasized that his 2024 campaign will be a struggle for Christianity, an approach he has taken to an extreme. In recent months, Trump has posted a video on his social media platform that repeatedly states, 'God gave us Trump' to lead the nation, as well as a courtroom-style cartoon of himself sitting next to Jesus.

Donald Trump preaches everything but the gospel, but his base compares him to Jesus Christ. He's not a leader, he's not a Christian. He's the anthesis of all the principles the Bible teaches - a fraud. pic.twitter.com/TTelQ3WPRo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 19, 2024

Strangely, the ex-president has also likened himself to Jesus Christ several times. Recently, in March, he shared on his Truth Social, "It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you. Beautiful, thank you!" Trump, at the time, was comparing his $464 million punishment for decades of financial wrongdoing to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The civil lawsuit that resulted in the penalties was filed by the state of New York against Trump, who was accused of using false asset valuations to get more favorable loan and insurance rates.