Lately, Donald Trump has been strongly charging ahead for the GOP nomination, and the latest polls even hint at him closing in on President Joe Biden. However, what sets Trump apart this time is the sheer number of ex-aides speaking out against him. One of Trump's former lawyers even went on to caution that a second Trump term could obliterate what remains of the American Dream. On top of that, quite a few ex-White House officials also boldly cautioned and urged people to think twice before giving Trump another shot at the presidency, reported Mediaite.

Furthermore, there has been no president in history who has several former close associates openly critical of his leadership. Numerous interviews conducted with former advisors of Trump indicate their struggle in preparing strategies to prevent Trump's potential candidacy in 2024. Meanwhile, Ty Cobb, Trump's former White House counsel who notably voiced his support for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has now changed his stance and explicitly put forth his belief that Trump's return could mean the demise of the 'American experiment.'

In an email, Cobb wrote to the American journalist Josh Dawsey, "He has never cared about America, its citizens, its future or anything but himself. In fact, as history well shows from his divisive lies, as well as from his unrestrained contempt for the rule of law and his related crimes, his conduct and mere existence have hastened the demise of democracy and of the nation." Cobb then added, "Our adversaries and our allies both recognize that even his potential reelection diminishes America on the world stage and ensures continued acceleration of the domestic decline we are currently enduring. If that reelection actually happens, the consequences will extinguish what, if anything, remains of the American Dream."

John Bolton, previously serving as Trump’s national security adviser, articulated his increasing dismay at witnessing a multitude of unsuccessful strategies employed by Trump. According to the Washington Post, Bolton also said, "[Trump] follows his own personal interest, and that’s not what you need in a president.” Stephanie Grisham, a former member of the 2016 campaign team, also holds an opposing stance regarding Trump's potential ascension to power.

Moreover, John Kelly, the former Chief of Staff under the Trump administration, also spoke to Dawsey and said, "What's going on in the country that a single person thinks this guy would be a good president when he's said the things he's said and done the things he's done?"

Advancing the investigation, Dawsey contacted Steven Cheung, the designated spokesperson for Trump's ongoing campaign. He aimed to gather insights and statements from the campaign's perspective as well. "These media whores are always looking for their next grift, whether it's book deals or cable news contracts, because they know their entire worth as human beings revolve around talking about President Trump," said Cheung.

