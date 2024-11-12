Ex-Scientology Member Says Tom Cruise is Worshipped Like a 'Complete God': "The Amount of Power..."

The controversial Church of Scientology's relationship with Tom Cruise has long fascinated the public. Former members of the church have shed light on the actor's unique position within the organization over the years. Amy Scobee, who left the church in 2005, for instance, boldly stated that Cruise is "viewed as a complete god" within Scientology and talked about his extraordinary influence in the organization.

Leah Remini, who left Scientology back in 2013, also opened up about the way the church treats Cruise. "The amount of power they receive from this church is like nothing in Hollywood," she explained, noting that staff has to follow strict rules whenever they are around the actor. The rules dictate one is not allowed to share their opinions, make any kind of face, or even let out a sigh when they are around Cruise. She added, "If you step out of line, in any way, you are dealt with by the church."

Recently, Mitch Brisker, who served as senior director and creative executive at Scientology's Golden Era Studios until 2020, however, offered a starkly different perspective, describing Cruise as the 'number one victim' of the church. "I know people will disagree with me about this but it's like he is living in a distorted reality. He is fully in the matrix," Brisker revealed in a candid interview with the Daily Mail.

Additionally, Brisker described the unique relationship Cruise shares with church leader David Miscavige. He noted that they were "like separated at birth," having witnessed their friendship up close such as when the two raced motorcycles around the International Base on bikes that Sea Org members had gifted them, as per Newsweek. He argued that this friendship has impacted Cruise's personal life. "All of his marriages have been completely disintegrated by his 'friend,' the leader of the church, David Miscavige. All of his ex-wives have been declared enemies of the church," he stated.

Behind the scenes, Miscavige's control over the church is allegedly absolute. Brisker described him as an "absolute control freak" who micromanages every aspect of the church's operations, down to the smallest details. "Everything that happens in Scientology, right down to the soap they are going to use on their luxury cruise liner is submitted to him for approval," he revealed.

The church at present is facing what Brisker described as its "biggest, most urgent crisis in living memory." Last year, actor Danny Masterson got convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape. According to him, this has brought a lot of unwanted attention to the organization like never before. During Masterson's trial, prosecutors said the church helped protect its famous members and let serious crimes slide without facing any real consequences.