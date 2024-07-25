Ex-Prez 'Jealous' of Kamala Harris Because He's No Longer the 'Biggest Story' in Politics: Mary Trump

In a recent Substack post, Mary Trump, the estranged niece of former President Donald Trump, shed light on her uncle’s growing anxiety and 'jealousy' over facing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. According to Mary, the former president is not just caught off guard but is also ‘jealous’ because he ‘can't buy what Kamala has.’ This revelation comes on the verge of Donald's first rally following President Joe Biden’s announcement to step down from his campaign against Biden, which is now facing a prominent challenge in Harris, a much younger candidate with a robust history of prosecuting criminals.

My uncle is panicking. He’s running against a strong Black woman—and a former prosecutor—who isn’t afraid to call him out or mock him. His whole campaign strategy was based around attacking Joe Biden—his age, his infirmity, his cognitive decline. It was all projection, of course,… — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 24, 2024

Mary argued in the post titled 'Racism, Sexism and... Jealousy?' that "My uncle is panicking. He's running against a strong Black woman—and a former prosecutor—who isn't afraid to call him out or mock him. His whole campaign strategy was based around attacking Joe Biden—his age, his infirmity, his cognitive decline. It was all projection, of course... Now that he's up against a much younger candidate with a history of prosecuting criminals like him, he's painted himself into a corner."

The former president's niece continued, "How do you escape from your own narrative about how bad it would be for the oldest candidate in the history of this country to win the election if that candidate is now you?" She went on, "But knowing him as I do, I can tell you that the thing that’s probably bothering Donald the most is that he’s not the biggest story in politics anymore. Vice President Kamala Harris is. And the excitement she’s generating puts the response to Donald’s tawdry rallies to shame."

Mary Trump, the only person I like whose last name is Trump, on what to expect in the coming months leading to November. pic.twitter.com/9LZ667URsI — Eli Sanza (@ejunkie2014) July 24, 2024

As per Raw Story, Donald has also demanded that the Federal Election Committee force Harris to return money from Biden’s war chest. As such, Mary stated, "We are very much in uncharted territory, but our candidate is generating tremendous enthusiasm and support, while theirs seems only to generate grievance and bigotry — in between his many, many rounds of golf and interminable Truth Social posting…MAGA world is right to be worried… (she) finally, have every right to be excited."

Trump’s campaign, which once thrived on attacking Biden, now appears directionless against Harris. Taking note of the same, Mary also claimed in her piece, "Donald is so panicked that he's already floated the possibility that he's going to skip the next debate…There are also reports that he regrets picking JD Vance as his running mate. Sad."

This, my friends, is what they call a mic drop.#PresidentHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/XIe32ckW25 — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 21, 2024

Previously, as per Newsweek, in a different Substack letter, Mary also added how her uncle apparently hated strong women. She explained, "Donald also hates women (especially strong women) and minorities, so you can see why current Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris terrifies him to the point of incoherence. He says she's 'crazy.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nathan Howard

Mary even went on to say, "His childish nickname for her is 'laughing Kamala' because she feels joy, and joy is something he has never experienced and doesn't understand…intelligent, experienced woman who is fully two decades younger than he is…Unable to do so, he kept going after Joe Biden… His advisors and co-conspirators at Fox, on the other hand, criticized Harris' personal life, her laugh, her ability to raise money. Sean Hannity, who seems to have lost the will to live, went after her for attempting to limit the use of plastic straws."