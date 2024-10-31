Ex-Playboy Model Blasts Justin Bieber's Parents for Leaving Him Alone With 'Manipulative' Diddy

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' relationship with Justin Bieber continues to prompt public debate in light of the rapper's arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering on September 16. While Bieber has refrained from commenting on the matter, a former Playboy model has shared her two cents. In an exclusive with the Mirror, Precious Muir blamed the Yummy hitmaker's parents for exposing him to Combs' manipulation. Muir pointed out that since Bieber was just a youngster starting out in the entertainment business, his parents "should have been present at all times." She remarked, "I don't know why the parents weren’t there and protecting their child."

She further added, "There is no way [sic] that their parents should have left their children with this man by themselves...Nobody around Diddy is going to say, 'No you can’t do that.' So you need to be there to protect your child. It's very strange to me that the parents dropped them off at this camp [Diddy's infamous Flavor Camp] and picked them up whenever he decided it was time for them to go home, or whatever the case may be."

Justin Bieber and his mom Pattie Mallette at an NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers on May 11, 2014, in LA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Noel Vasquez)

Muir alleged that she saw other children at Combs' risqué white parties, Daily Star reported. Reflecting on the same, she opined that parents should have at least set up a manager or guardian to remain with the young musicians while they were with Combs. She bluntly stressed, "They have lost their whole minds now as adults. They are not even functioning as adults because of what abuse they went through when they were children when they were child stars. And that is because they didn’t have the support of somebody, a parent, a guardian, somebody who is going to be on their side to protect them and that’s what needs to be done now."

Precious Muir speaks about P Diddy’s 'inner circle' in a club pic.twitter.com/0WVk3m2ee8 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 25, 2024

Muir pointed to the Coming Home rapper's 'very manipulative' nature to argue her case. She explained that Combs was "very good at convincing people to do things that they probably didn't want to do." Muir isn't the only one who has raised concerns. As disturbing old footage of Combs and young Bieber continues to resurface, fans have been speculating about how the Sorry singer could have been 'manipulated'.

Former Playboy model Precious Muir explains how she was invited to one of P Diddy's white parties in the Hamptons pic.twitter.com/kNzTOfJNPP — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 26, 2024

One particular clip that has piqued public interest features 15-year-old Bieber spending '48 hours' with Diddy going 'buck full crazy.' As per reports, as allegations against Diddy mount, Bieber remains focused on his family. He and his wife Hailey recently welcomed their first child. The couple has been spending quality time with their newborn son, Jack.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)