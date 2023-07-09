Here's What Ex-Loves Taylor Swift And John Mayer Said About Each Other Since 2010 In Their Songs

With the release of Speak Now on Friday, Taylor Swift's brief romance with John Mayer is once again in the spotlight. Swift and Mayer began dating somewhere around the end of 2009 when she was 19 and he was 32. They initially worked together on his song Half of My Heart, a duet that was included in Mayer's album Battle Studies. However, it was brief, never growing into a true romance, and ended at the beginning of 2010, per Yahoo!

While they originally gave off the impression of being amicable, they later began to process their separation in competing songs that were allegedly about one another. The first song was Dear John, which she released on her Speak Now album on October 25, 2010.

The scathing lyrics from the 2010 hit criticized an older man she dated when she was 19 and accused him of playing "dark twisted games" with her heart. At the time, Swift told PEOPLE, "A lot of times when people's relationships end, they write an email to that person and say everything that they wish they would have said. A lot of times they don't push send. This was a tough one to write and I guess putting it on the album was pushing send."

Mayer expressed his thoughts regarding the song two years later in 2012. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he criticized Swift for her "cheap songwriting," calling it an act that "humiliated" him. "It made me feel terrible. Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do." In an interview with Glamour magazine, she responded by saying, "How presumptuous" that he thought the song was about him. "I never disclose who my songs are about."

When Taylor said, "If I'm gonna write songs about my exes, they can write about me," Mayer responded, "cheap songwriting" or not, with the release of Paper Doll in June 2013, cementing the terrible rift, with the song being about a woman who was unaware of herself.

"The song became a news story because of the lyrics," he told MSNBC in 2015. "I'm not in the business of telling people what the song is about. I never said anything about it. And now I just go, 'Look, I can say the name, Taylor Swift. She's an artist. I'm an artist. Let's just ... everybody stop. I'm a musician who's bigger than one song or one record," he said.

Mayer began receiving death threats from Swifties after Swift re-released her album Red in 2021 and with the upcoming re-release of Speak Now. They were still angry about whatever he may have done to their idol. He responded to one, asking, "Do you really hope that I die?" After the person apologized, he replied, "It's OK. I wanted to understand. So it's a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?"

“I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities." She continued, "I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for the songs I wrote and the memories that we made together. What I'm trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think might have written a song about 14 million years ago. I do not care. We have all grown up. We're good."

