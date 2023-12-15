Ex-house Speaker Paul Ryan Describes Former President Donald Trump as an 'Authoritarian Narcissist'

Paul Ryan is among many people whom Donald Trump has offended. The former House Speaker of the United States has previously blamed him for the recurring Republican election losses, and recently, he took another dig at the former president in a video conferencing interview, calling him a "Populist, narcissist authoritarian."

While talking to Teneo Political Risk Advisory Co-President Kevin Kajiwara, he criticized the GOP front-runner, "Trump's not a conservative. He's a populist, authoritarian narcissist." Ryan served as the House Speaker for two years when the 77-year-old was the president of the United States.

Ryan continued, "So, historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment," per Politico. "He thinks in an authoritarian way, and he's been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he's the culture warrior."

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old ex-speaker praised the former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for raising their voices against the 77-year-old and "risking" their congressional careers. Ryan defended, "Trump's not a conservative; he's an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that."

He also mentioned how it wasn't easy for them to flow against the tide, but they still did, and according to him, it was the right move. Ryan added, "There has to be some line, some principle that is so important to you that you're not going to cross so that when you're brushing in the morning and look at yourself in the mirror, you like what you see," applauding, "I think Adam and Liz are brushing their teeth, liking what they see."

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan praises Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for standing up to Trump:



“Trump's not a conservative. He's an authoritarian, a narcissist...Adam and Liz stepped out of the flow and called it out and paid for it with their careers.” pic.twitter.com/ILe1h31RX3 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 13, 2023

However, there are other Republicans that Ryan believes still regret not speaking up when Trump tried to overturn the 2020 elections. He claimed some even felt guilty not voting to impeach him or convict him when they had a chance to. The former president faced 91 criminal charges across multiple indictments, including the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riots.

"I think there are a lot of people in Congress, good friends of mine, who would take [their] vote back if they could because I think a lot of these members of Congress — like on the second impeachment — they thought Trump was dead." Ryan said they were delusional, "They thought after Jan. 6 he wasn't going to have a comeback; he was dead," per The Hill.

"So they figured, "I'm not going to take this heat; I'm going to vote against this impeachment because he's gone anyway." However, sadly, they were mistaken. "But what's happened is he's been resurrected," adding, "So I think there are a lot of people who already regret not getting him out of the way when they could have."

Ryan had been critical of Trump before the 2016 election but continued to work alongside him to "pass major tax cuts." In a separate interview, he also clarified why some people are still stuck with him, "The only reason [Trump] stays where he is is because everybody's afraid of him."

"They're afraid of him going after them, hurting their own ambition. But as soon as you sort of get the herd mentality going, it's unstoppable," per HuffPost.

