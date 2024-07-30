Ex-Friend From Yale Trashes J.D. Vance for Changing Like a 'Chameleon': "It’s Really Heartbreaking"

Senate Republican JD Vance has been called out by a former friend who claims he is a 'chameleon' changing his political beliefs for his benefit. Sophia Nelson became friends with JD and his wife Usha Vance when they were students at Yale Law School. During an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday, Nelson said that the former president Donald Trump's 2024 running mate had changed his mind about 'every imaginable issue' while campaigning for office.

Nelson—who uses they/them pronouns—informed Burnett that Vance's change of heart was driven by the senator's desire for 'political value and wealth'. As reported by the Raw Story, Nelson revealed during the interview, "What I’ve seen is a chameleon. Someone who is able to change their position and their values depending on what will amass them political value and wealth and I think that's really unfortunate because it reflects a lack of integrity. This isn’t someone who evolved on one or two issues with new information. This is someone who has changed their opinion on literally every imaginable issue."

I can’t believe this isn’t getting more coverage…nobody changes their views this drastically (even if it was a decade ago)…



JD Vance is a phony thats willing join a movement centered on racism & discrimination… just to get where he wants to go in his political career. — Oklahoma Sports Addict (@GeeNona1) July 30, 2024

This interview echoes Nelson's remarks in The New York Times, in which they criticized Vance's position on LGBTQ+ rights. According to Nelson, they were friends with J.D. and his wife Usha in the past. However, Nelson informed the Times that their relationship ended when Vance supported laws that would make it illegal to provide gender-affirming medical treatment to kids, first in Ohio and then nationwide. Nelson said, as per CNN, "That was incredibly hurtful, and I communicated that to him. I communicated that I was disappointed, I was hurt and I was scared. Because I remember what it was like to be a kid and think that there was something wrong with me."

Bad To Worse: Daily Beast reporting long time trans friend of JD Vance, Sofia Nelson, has released a trove of emails and texts from Vance, in which, inter alia, Vance trashed Donald Trump and Antonin Scalia, said he hated cops, and said his wife Usha had no “ideological chops”. — LiberalNavySeal (@LeftyNavySeal) July 27, 2024

After the NYT reported on Vance's email and text message with Nelson, it seemed as though Vance's transition from a moderate Republican opposing Trump to a MAGA cultural warrior had begun. As per the same report, Vance even referred to then-Republican presidential candidate Trump as a 'demagogue' in 2015, so the sudden shift from being anti-Trump to being all in on the former president has gotten extreme coverage. Furthermore, when the two friends had a falling out, Vance apparently told Nelson, "I will always love you, but I really do think the left’s cultural progressivism is making it harder for normal people to live their lives."

In response, Vance's camp sent a statement, expressing their regret at the disclosure of almost a decade-old communications 'between friends'. The statement read, "Senator Vance…has been open about the fact that some of his views from a decade ago began to change after becoming a dad and starting a family, and he has thoroughly explained why he changed his mind on President Trump. Despite their disagreements, Senator Vance cares for Sofia and wishes Sofia the very best."