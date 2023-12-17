As the political landscape continues to grapple with the aftermath of Donald Trump’s apparent 'fantasies' about a dictatorship, many legal and political experts have shed light on the ongoing debates about Trump’s behavior, especially his inclination to challenge constitutional norms. In a recent discussion with CNN’s Jim Acosta and former Mike Pence adviser Olivia Troye, former Fox host Geraldo Rivera redirected the focus away from Trump’s dictatorial musings to the Republican lawmakers who continue to validate him. Rivera highlighted the need to concentrate on Trump’s past actions, citing the prominent moment on January 6th when he demonstrated a need to undermine the Constitution to remain in office.

Donald Trump's fantasies about having a dictatorship were serious enough to warrant the past week of concern, former Fox host Geraldo Rivera said that the focus should instead be put on Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate who continued to enable Trump. — right's for you, truth for all, david david david (@David42477976) December 11, 2023

"Well, on Jan. 6th, he revealed, after two months of similar buildup to this process, that he's willing to stab the Constitution in the back to achieve his goal of staying in office. That's what we should be focused on. We should be focused on all of those Republicans who, after Jan. 6th, closed ranks like Kevin McCarthy," said the former Fox host.

Going on CNN in a couple of minutes with my buddy Jim Acosta. I’m sure they are going to ask me about Trump’s wacky comments about being a dictator for at least a day. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 10, 2023

Recalling McCarthy’s ever-changing stance after the January 6th incident, Rivera highlighted the Republican Party’s seemingly 'convenient' rhetoric about Trump's actions that day. "And then the entire Republican Party virtually—maybe not Mike Pence or Olivia, his former aide, but the entire Republican Party had enforced voluntary amnesia. They forgot how Donald Trump behaved on Jan. 6th. They forgot that he tried to impede the constitutional order. And, yet, he is still overwhelmingly the probable Republican nominee for the presidency of the United States. How can that happen? How can all of America be complicit in this scandalous conduct, Jim?"

"When I look back on it, he is what he is," said Rivera. "If people want to vote for him, they have to know that they are absolutely allowing someone who flaunted his opposition to the Constitution of the United States. They want that person to be president." According to Raw Story reports, unfazed by his past association with Trump, Rivera expressed a lack of embarrassment and emphasized the need for voters to be aware of Trump's opposition to the Constitution if they choose to support him. Despite not having spoken to Trump since November 13, 2020, Rivera also underscored his strong opposition to the former President.

In a call to arms, Rivera urged people to wake up and engage in informed decision-making about the choices between Joe Biden and Trump. Stressing the importance of clear-eyed assessments, he emphasized the consequences of losing sight of fundamental values, citing the impact on the Supreme Court as a cautionary tale. This isn't the first time the former Fox host has publically criticized Trump. Back in 2022, he also went on the record to say, "Trump does rule the GOP. Many, if not most Republicans believe Trump was robbed in 2020. That doesn’t make them ignorant or racist. It makes them disappointing," as per The Hill.

As the debate over Trump's influence and potential return to the political stage intensifies, legal analysts like Rivera serve as voices of caution, urging a nuanced understanding of the stakes involved. The narrative surrounding Trump's actions continues to unfold, leaving the public with crucial decisions to make about the future of American politics.

