Ex-Classmates of Kate Middleton Reveal Why She Was Given a Terrible 'Rating' By Boys at Her School

Kate Middleton one of the most admired women in the world, faced a different reality in her early years. During her school days at Marlborough College, Middleton wasn't quite popular and never received attention from her male peers. In fact, she was initially rated as low as two out of ten by the boys at her school in Wiltshire, according to former classmates.

Catherine the Princess of Wales started attending Marlborough College in the summer term after deciding a change in schools would be good for her. Catherine had been at another school that was all-girls, and bullying and teasing was part of the experience for some.

In 1996, at just 14, Middleton transferred to Marlborough College after reportedly experiencing bullying at her previous school, Downe House. Her former roommate, Gemma Williamson, recalled that the future princess was 'thin and pale' when she first arrived, struggling with the stress of her previous experiences. According to Williamson, “She had very little confidence at first.” The stress reportedly affected her health, with Middleton's house tutor, Joan Gall, noting that it triggered eczema. "When she arrived she was very quiet. Coming into a big school like Marlborough was difficult, but she settled in quickly," Gall told the Daily Mail.

Over time, the Princess of Wales began to find her footing at Marlborough. She joined the hockey team, excelled academically, and eventually became co-captain of the tennis team. After returning from a hockey tour in Argentina and a family vacation in the Caribbean, Middleton’s presence at Marlborough started to shift as per her former classmates. “She had blossomed into an absolute beauty,” said Williamson, who remembered how boys began to “fancy her rotten.” By this stage, her popularity had noticeably grown.

Her increased confidence also came with new friendships and experiences. Despite her growing social circle, Middleton was known for her responsible behavior. While some classmates snuck off to parties, Middleton often chose to stay behind. Williamson noted that Middleton would spend her evenings listening to music on her Walkman, watching the popular American sitcom Friends, and enjoying Marmite sandwiches. Known for her disciplined nature, she was rarely seen misbehaving, unlike some friends who occasionally got into trouble.

According to the Mirror UK, Middleton's time at Marlborough also led to her first romantic interests. She had a brief relationship with Harry Blakelock, the rugby team captain, which ended when he left school, reportedly leaving the Princess of Wales heartbroken. Additionally, Middleton's peers described her as down-to-earth and approachable, qualities that contributed to her popularity. By her final year, Middleton had become well-liked and was named 'Person Most Likely to Be Loved by Everybody' in her school yearbook.

After leaving Marlborough College in 2000, Middleton took a gap year before attending St. Andrews University, where she met Prince William. This period off is rumored to have been suggested by her mother who wanted her to start the same year as William. Before her royal life began, Middleton worked for her family’s business, Party Pieces, and held a position as an accessories buyer at the fashion retailer, Jigsaw.