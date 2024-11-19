Ex-Bodyguard Says Diddy Performed Animal Sacrifice to Escape Jail Time: "Puff Took This White Bird..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.



Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty of bribery and firearms possession over two decades ago. The music mogul was tried by a Manhattan Supreme Court jury for a shooting that transpired at the Club New York on December 29, 1999, which left three injured. Diddy was however later acquitted of all charges. As per Newsweek, a recent Hulu documentary claims that Combs performed a secret ritual to escape the 15-year prison sentence.

"Puff took this white bird and threw it up in the air," the rapper's former bodyguard Gene Deal revealed. "The bird just fell to the ground, boom, like it was a brick. I was like, 'Oh, s****!' ...The bird died, man...the bird didn't even move. [Diddy] just walked away from him real quick." The chilling revelation was made in The Honorable Shyne documentary which debuted on Tuesday, 18 November.

Deal recounted that Diddy had gone to see an unknown man at Central Park before his final verdict. The alleged figure prayed over the disgraced rapper and burned sage to cleanse him. He then asked him to choose a bird. "When Puff got close to the guy, he just dropped down to his knees," Deal claimed. "Next thing I see, is this smoke just going back and forth around Puff. I guess it was sage or something like that."

Sean 'Puffy' Combs leaves court for the first day of his trial, Monday, January 29, 2001, in New York. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Keith D. Bedford)

Deal shared that it was terrifying to see the bird drop dead after Diddy did as instructed by the mysterious man. Following the bizarre ceremony, the Last Night rapper returned to business, but his friend Jamal Barrow or Shyne, who calls himself the 'fall guy,' was convicted and given a ten-year prison sentence. Following his jail sentence, Shyne was sent back to his home country of Belize, where he is working to bring about change as a politician.

Shyne calls himself the sacrificial lamb and recalls Diddy pointing at him during the trial for the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting, to say that he did it.



(🎥 The Hollywood Reporter/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/XPs1P07m97 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 9, 2024

In September Shyne told Channel 5 in an exclusive that Combs 'destroyed his life'. He argued that Diddy had backstabbed him by producing false witnesses in court to testify against him. "I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me," Shyne said. He went on to add, “He pretty much sent me to prison. That is the context by which you must always describe that relationship. Yes, I forgave. I moved on. But let us not pretend as if I was in Miami for Thanksgiving and Christmas."

According to The Independent, Shyne stated that he has moved on when asked how he feels about Diddy's recent arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering. He stressed that although he doesn't enjoy seeing his enemy suffer, he cannot forget that Combs had betrayed him and violated the brotherhood code. On the other hand, Combs's legal team has remained silent regarding the accusations made in the documentary.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).