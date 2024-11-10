Ex-Bodyguard Reveals Diddy's Tapes Include Leonardo DiCaprio, Who'll 'Buy It Before It Ever Comes Out'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual crimes have dragged many famous names from Hollywood into the scandal. Among them is everyone's beloved Titanic heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio, who is reportedly on top of the list of Diddy's guests for his now-infamous white parties. Now, a former celebrity bodyguard has confirmed that DiCaprio is part of Diddy's tapes.

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties. Hollywood is a sick place pic.twitter.com/vOI6XbzzxM — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) October 23, 2024

Big Homie CC, an ex-bodyguard, appeared for an interview with RealLyfe Productions on YouTube and discussed the controversial tapes found at Diddy's place. During the 12-minute interaction, Homie claimed to have seen stills of those tapes in which he saw several celebrities at Diddy's parties. When asked if he saw DiCaprio there, he said, "Yeah, but…. He'll buy that sh*t before it ever comes out." He continued, "Because they pass, and that's the thing, like you know they pass certain laws, like that Revenge Point law…. That ain't about no OnlyFans models, man. That's for situations like these, bro…"

The interview came after the 49-year-old actor had been repeatedly seen in the photos circulating from Diddy's parties dubbed 'Freak-offs,' especially from back in the early 2000s. The interviewer further asked, "There's been a lot of allegations. They're saying that different celebrities in videos exist, both male and female. Do you know that to be true?" Homie CC replied, "Oh yeah, for sure…. So I've seen some stills tapes being shot."

.@LeoDiCaprio is a diddy party favorite 🤦🏼‍♂️

Now we know 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LNa79o3skR — Chris 🦍💨 (@VanDaManDFS1776) October 20, 2024

But since we are living in the world of AI, the interviewer asked if it would be possible to create a fake presence of DiCaprio, the bodyguard opined, "It's kind of hard to fake CCTV footage simply because it's time-stamped and the pixels in that camera," noting that one has to "take that into consideration."

Diddy's white parties are at the centre of his sex trafficking scandal which the prosecutors have claimed was the playground of the rich. The disgraced music mogul opened doors to industry giants and even politicians. But reportedly, the real party began later in the night which allegedly included prostitutes, drugs, and immoral sexual acts that Diddy sometimes documented, per The New York Times.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Leonardo DiCaprio, chris brown pic.twitter.com/gP2qjgSHU2 — 🃏 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 (@Capri_Oficial27) September 27, 2024

But Diddy, who's awaiting his trial, has maintained his innocence despite mounting lawsuits some of which are from minors. A statement by his representatives read, "It's disappointing to see the media and social commentators twist these cultural moments into something they were not," adding that "shaming celebrities" who attended Diddy's parties and taking "video clips and photos out of context" is an attempt to tarnish their image and is "simply untrue."

Meanwhile, a source close to DiCaprio told Daily Mail that the actor "has not been in contact" with Diddy and never attended the freak-offs. "He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s - but literally everyone did. They were not freak-offs" [but] big house parties."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)