Everyone Loves How Kate Middleton Re-Used the Late Queen's $20M Wedding Gift to Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales once sported one of the most striking pieces in the royal collection that captured the world's attention: the iconic Queen Mary's Art Deco Emerald Choker. It's believed to be valued at £16 million and was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth to Princess Diana. Kate Middleton looked amazing in this choker, which delightfully made its return during the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.

Stunning. Princess Kate wears an emerald and diamond choker once owned by Princess Diana. pic.twitter.com/uEF3ZUcoTs — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 3, 2022

Interestingly, its passage through royal history is as intriguing as the sparkling emeralds themselves. The necklace was presented to Queen Mary during the Delhi Durbar, celebrating the succession of the Emperor of India during the British Reign, by the Ladies of India, starting in 1911, as per Express UK. Each of the diamonds in this masterpiece weighs 10 carats, hence giving it its astonishing value of approximately £16 million today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Interestingly, while this magnificent piece came into Queen Elizabeth's hands upon the Queen Mother's death in 2002, she herself never once donned it in public. According to royal historians, that was because Elizabeth wasn't too keen on the choker style; she preferred other pieces in her treasury for state events and other formal high-profile functions. Instead, she made the touching decision to present it to Diana on her wedding day to then-Prince Charles.

Princess Kate and Prince William at the Horse Guards Parade for a formal ceremony near Buckingham Palace with King Charles. (Image Source: YouTube | Access Hollywood)

The green choker was in particular worn with panache by Princess Diana, known for her very modern approach to royal fashion. She had not only been seen wearing it traditionally around her neck but had boldly fashioned it as a headband in a 1985 tour of Australia, really showing off her unique ability to modernize royal jewels. The choker became one of her signature pieces, last seen at her 36th birthday celebration in 1997.

Prince and Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston



Fashion note: Kate is wearing the emerald choker previously worn by Princess Di (famously as a headband). The historic piece has also been worn by Queen Mary. pic.twitter.com/YpetUEFReR — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) December 2, 2022

Hence, it carried special meaning when Middleton re-introduced this historic piece at the Earthshot Prize. Paired with a bright green rental gown from Solace London, she seemed inspired by a memorable look worn by Diana, who had paired the same choker with a similarly striking green Catherine Walker gown during a Malaysian state visit in 1993. The rental choice perfectly fit the sustainable dress code of the event, while the choice of jewelry was a homage to not only her late mother-in-law but also the rich, deep history within the royal family's walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales and future Queen (@princessofwales2022)

Besides, the Princess of Wales has carved a niche for herself by thoughtfully selecting pieces that pay homage to Diana's memory. From her sapphire engagement ring to the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, each has its own story to narrate continuity and respect towards royal tradition, as per Town & Country. This emerald choker, however, is possibly one of the most valuable that she has worn to date, and royal watchers are also saying that one day, the piece will likely go to Princess Charlotte.