In recent reports, various media sources have asserted that the global threat to democratic principles stems from the potential election of right-wing leaders by voters in 2024. Simultaneously, the European Union presidency issued a cautionary message on Tuesday, highlighting the impending challenge to the threat of democracy in the upcoming November U.S. election. The unsettling prospect is envisioned as a test that could strain the enduring trans-Atlantic alliance further, as disclosed by HuffPost. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium, who currently holds the position, has also issued an alert, suggesting that a victory for Donald Trump in 2024 could leave Europe standing alone.

On Tuesday, January 16th, De Croo delivered a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, marking the commencement of Belgium's upcoming EU presidency. During his address, De Croo emphasized that the forthcoming EU elections in June pose a substantial challenge to European democracy, like the dynamics observed in the U.S. Congress and presidential elections, according to EU Observer's coverage. He said, “2024 will be a crucial year, where our democracies and liberties will be put to the test." He further added, “If 2024 brings us ‘America first’ again, it is really more than ever ‘Europe on its own.’”

De Croo's remarks came shortly after former President Trump secured a resounding victory in the Republican Party's Iowa caucuses. His words evoked memories of the tumultuous 2017-2021 Trump administration, a period marked by a significant deterioration in U.S.-European relations due to persistent trans-Atlantic disputes involving trade, security, and military collaboration, leading to an erosion of trust and cooperation. De Croo emphasized the imperative for the 27-nation EU to swiftly develop greater self-reliance. He urged that in the event of a Trump victory in November, Europeans should not view this prospect with fear but rather embrace it.

Furthermore, earlier, De Croo pressed upon Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on the importance of standing in solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing the critical nature of providing ongoing military support for Europeans. The European Parliament reported that he advocated for the opening up of European capital markets to foster innovation, proposing an Industrial Deal alongside the Green Deal. In addressing the complex issue of migration, Prime Minister De Croo underscored the need for a more cohesive and integrated foreign policy approach as part of the solution. Toward this objective, he called for forging extensive partnerships with third countries to contribute to their stability.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Trump has emerged as the clear front-runner for the Republican Party's presidential nomination. His decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses has propelled him to a commanding position. The looming possibility of a second term for Trump has been a source of concern for officials in EU capitals ever since he signaled his intention to run for the White House once again. Adding to the complexity, De Croo plays a pivotal role in European politics this year, given that his country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU for the next six months. This grants Belgian diplomats the authority to shape agendas in crucial meetings held in Brussels, according to Politico's reporting.

