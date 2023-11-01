Erika Jayne, star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is in the middle of a court fight over a set of diamond earrings connected to her ex-husband Tom Girardi's bankruptcy case. According to recent reports, she stands accused of distributing false information about the case. Radar Online confirms as stated by the court records that the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of Girardi's defunct legal company, Girardi, has informed Jayne that she is not entitled to any money.

The trustee said Girardi spent his client's money on the diamond earrings. Jayne tried to argue against this suggestion but was overruled and she challenged the forfeiture of her jewelry in court. The earrings were sold at auction for $250,000 before a judge could make a decision. The trustee stated, "The District Court affirmed the Trustee’s position that regardless of whether the money was commingled and therefore the Earrings were the property of the Estate, or the property of the beneficiaries of the trust account, Erika, as the recipient of the fruits of the money stolen from the trust account, does not have any right or interest in the Earrings or the proceeds of the sale thereof. The District Court's order implicitly indicated that these funds either belong to specifically identifiable clients or the Estate and should be administered by the Trustee. In all events, Erika no longer has a dog in this fight."

The trustee stated in court documents they found evidence that Girardi had used his client's money to buy Jayne a pair of diamond earrings. The trustee estimated that Girardi spent $750k on the collection. Jayne argued that she should keep the earrings. The reality star said she had no reason to suspect her husband was in debt when she got the present since she assumed he was a successful lawyer. The judge eventually ordered an auction of the jewels.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress said in freshly filed paperwork that she would not be seeking the recovery of the jewelry that was sold to an outside party. Jayne countered that she should be compensated for the theft of her earrings. The Bravolebrity said that the estate's trustee had access to $18 million in cash. Jayne argued that the trustee should compensate her for any losses incurred as a result of the appeal.

Jayne mentioned the actor in a podcast edition of No Filter with Zack Peter that aired on Monday, October 30. She was discussing her court victory from earlier this summer. She said, "I have my appeal. And that’s, you know — like Jon Hamm, you know. ‘They never were yours.’ F–k you. I won on appeal. You don’t know what you’re talking about. You know, ‘Those were never yours.’ Really? The appellate judge said they were. Or at least said you can’t prove that they weren’t. So that made me happy." When Jayne first seemed reluctant to return the diamond earrings, worth $750,000, presented to her by her now-estranged husband Tom Girardi with allegedly stolen money, the incident became a recurring plot point on RHOBH throughout season 12.

