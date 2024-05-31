Eric Trump Under Fire for Allegedly Saying 'We Will Win Because We Are White'

Eric Trump stirred controversy and ignited widespread outrage on the internet following a racially charged remark made during a rally in New York City. Addressing a small crowd, Eric boldly stated, "We're waiting for the day that we’ll win. We will, we're white."

This statement, although shocking to hear, aligns with the long-standing criticisms of the Trump family’s history and their association with racist ideologies. The incident harks back to the notorious legacy of Fred Trump, Donald Trump's father, who faced allegations of racial discrimination for refusing to rent properties to Black tenants. Social media platforms were flooded with posts condemning his words and highlighting the implicit racism in his declaration.

One user wrote, "Just ignore the mountain of evidence that was presented against my father, mostly from friends and former staff members. Also, don't even focus for a second on the fact that he's so guilty that he was afraid to even attempt to defend himself on the stand. Focus on what I'm telling you here. Ignore the facts my friends. Ignore everything you heard and saw and what your heart is telling you RIGHT NOW. You MUST ignore all that. Yes, if you can ignore ALL THAT, you'll come to one simple conclusion. My father is innocent."

Another user chimed in, “Did Eric just say he’s confident they are going to win because they’re white?”A third user added, “I had to play this back a few times, because I thought he must be saying "we're right," but no, he is clearly saying we're white. Unbelievable.”

Another user echoed a similar emotion and wrote, ‘I'm not surprised by anything they do anymore. Maybe he meant to say right, but he didn't. I think Freud would have had some choice words about this.”

Meanwhile, in related news, Donald’s legal battles continue to make headlines. As per NBC News, during closing arguments in his criminal trial, the twice impeached ex-prez’s lawyer urged jurors to find him innocent, attacking the credibility of key witness Michael Cohen. Todd Blanche told jurors, “Michael Cohen is the GLOAT. He’s literally the greatest liar of all time.”

However, Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass countered by urging, "We didn’t choose Michael Cohen. We didn’t pick him up at the witness store. Mr. Trump chose Mr. Cohen for the same qualities his attorneys now urge you to reject.”

As per The Guardian, Blanche still on his stand exclaimed, “President Trump is innocent. He did not commit any crimes, and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof. Period…not a referendum on your views of President Trump…if you focus just on the evidence you heard in this courtroom, this is a very, very quick and easy not guilty verdict.”