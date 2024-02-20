Eric Trump Slams $355 Million Judgment: “My father Built the Skyline of New York City”

In a recent ruling, Donald Trump, along with his eldest sons and associates, was instructed by a New York judge to pay over $350 million in addition to pre-judgment interest, having been found guilty of purposefully engaging in financial fraud spanning decades. However, Eric Trump wasted no time in criticizing both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron shortly after the judgment was issued, as reported by Mediaite. Eric's vocal disapproval was aired during Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle, where he launched into a fiery tirade, highlighting James' prior commitment to pursuing legal action against his father.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago

“She campaigned on that, she fundraised on that. We didn’t have a chance, Jeanine,” he told guest host Jeanine Pirro. He added, “We just didn’t have a chance in New York because it’s a rigged system. And you could not have a better real estate company than ours. You could not have a more professional real estate company than ours.” Continuing his remarks, Eric asserted that individuals and businesses are leaving New York due to its decline, describing it as “a lost state." He then credited his father for the towering skyline of New York City.

Moving ahead, Eric said, “You have a company like ours that have paid over $300 million in taxes to a city. My father built the skyline of New York City – and this is the thanks he gets?! For doing absolutely nothing wrong? Not a dollar financial loss. The exact opposite. Hundreds of millions of dollars in financial gain.” Eric also said they would appeal the ruling. He concluded by stating, “I promise you, we’re gonna get it overturned.” Moreover, the three-month hearing was marked by frequent heated exchanges, both inside and outside the courtroom, as Trump launched attacks against Engoron.

Eric Trump Rails Against Massive $360 Million Judgment: 'My Father Built the Skyline of New York City – And This Is the Thanks He Gets?!' https://t.co/sDQZHwFwkk via @mediaite — elizabeth valentina 99 (@Andrews899H) February 17, 2024

Yet, the former president's choice to confront the judge seemed to have negative consequences, according to The Guardian\'s report. “Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to the questions asked and he frequently interjected long, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial. His refusal to answer the questions directly, or in some cases, at all, severely compromised his credibility,” Engoron wrote. Meanwhile, on his social media platform, the former president launched a scathing attack on the verdict, Judge Engoron, and the prosecutors involved.

Trump: "This 'decision' is a Complete and Total SHAM." pic.twitter.com/VVMN7Nt2Eh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 16, 2024

“This ‘decision’ is a Complete and Total SHAM. There were No Victims, No Damages, No Complaints. Only satisfied Banks and Insurance Companies (which made a ton of money), GREAT Financial Statements, that didn’t even include the most valuable Asset – The TRUMP Brand,” Trump wrote. Moreover, the ruling will pose significant challenges for any Trump family member seeking to lead the business in the foreseeable future. This judgment represents the culmination of a lengthy legal battle that has spanned several years. Attorney General James has been probing Trump's business dealings since 2019.