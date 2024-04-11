Eric Trump Slammed for Saying His Dad ‘Makes Millions’ When He Walks Into Court: ‘No He Loses’

Former president Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, was slammed by netizens for a claim he made on television. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was asking him about his dad's impending hush money trial, pointing out that his father is required to be in the courtroom every day of the trial—a factor that could severely hinder his campaign. "For six to eight weeks, he could be stuck in a New York courtroom," Kilmeade told Eric, per Raw Story. "That's Monday through Thursday, eight to 10 hours a day. How do you overcome that? What's the plan to overcome it? It's not gonna be a surprise." Eric responded, "Every single time he walks into a courtroom, millions and millions of dollars flow in because the American people know exactly what's happening to him."

Yeah, that's pretty much all he does is look stupid in the Court Room, on a regular basis! Trump is so #PATHETIC at his rallies, all he does is whine n complain! https://t.co/bfVhRutxo4 — Lena Darlene Keller (@LenaDarlene2) April 11, 2024

Social media users flocked to criticize him for the claim, saying on X, "Does he though? Seems the last time he was in a courtroom he lost 450 million." Another user slammed him on X, "No he loses millions. Fixed it for ya." Another user made fun of the judgments against Donald Trump, saying, "Yes, and everytime he opens his mouth Millions more of judgments appear." A user mocked his recent Bible sales and other hauls, saying on X, "Sure @EricTrump, that's why he's hawking trading cards, flimsy gold painted sneakers and bibles."

Similarly, one user slammed him for avoiding accountability in the hush money case, saying on X, "Ok Eric. Then why is he trying so hard to avoid accountability on Stormy Daniel's payoff?" Another user made fun of his court cases on X, "Then why can't he post his bond? With his own money. You think you're helping, but you may want to keep your mouth shut. Actually, no.. please, keep talking. Tell us all about it..."

What a fucking loser. Trumpy is losing millions and hopefully his freedom every time he walks into court. https://t.co/SfygxH0Vbr pic.twitter.com/hNl542YExA — Debra M🗽🌊 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@DebraMArizona) April 10, 2024

A user took a jab at his likelihood of ending up in prison on X, "Maybe, but there are many millionaires and billionaires serving life in prison for their crimes and your Dad will be just another one of them." Another user asked why Donald refrains from properly attending his trials, saying on X, "If that is true, why is Trump doing everything he possible can to NOT have to walk into a courtroom?"

Eric says his daddy makes millions every time he walks into court. Then why is the man who can't afford his bond trying to delay walking into court? https://t.co/WJlDrr4gwd — Ik Reads the News (@RnbwMelodiesMom) April 11, 2024

Later in the interview on Fox News, Eric slammed news reports claiming that the daughter of the judge overseeing the hush money case is the client of two significant Democratic donors who have contributed at least $93 million to their campaigns and have highlighted the case in outreach letters. "And you have a judge who has a family member who literally profits off of these cases," he said. "She was making millions and millions off of these cases ... whose Twitter profile is literally my father behind bars, and that's what New York has become."