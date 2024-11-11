Eric Trump, the second son of former President Donald Trump, has raised eyebrows with his recent comments regarding the handling of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who attempted to assassinate his father during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this year. In an interview that ignited immediate controversy, Eric questioned why Crooks’ body was cremated so quickly. He said, "I'm going to get hit for saying this, but this guy got cremated faster than most household pets that pass away. Why haven't they figured out who this guy was? Why haven't they gotten into his phones?" His pointed remark reflects his ongoing skepticism about the FBI’s investigation into the failed assassination attempt, expressing concerns that critical details about Crooks’ identity and background remain under wraps.

As per Latin Times, the speed at which Crooks’ remains were handled has fueled speculation among Trump supporters, including Eric, who finds the FBI’s actions puzzling. Eric’s comments reflect the deeper mistrust the Trump family harbors toward federal agencies, which they believe have not done enough to uncover the true motives and potential connections behind the attack. He emphasized, "This isn't just something that the American people want to know…They tried to kill the commander-in-chief. Had they been successful in doing that… America would have looked like a Third World country. And they can't figure out, the greatest law enforcement agencies in the world, can't figure out who this guy was?"

Eric Trump: And then, guys, they tried to kill him. And that is because the Democratic party cannot do anything right. They cannot do anything right. You see it in this week with the FEMA response.. pic.twitter.com/NwpR6NfrrL — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2024

Eric’s concerns also extend beyond the shooting itself. He has suggested that the incident may be tied to larger, more shadowy forces, possibly including foreign entities or the ‘Deep State.’ While he is quick to dismiss conspiracy theories, he remarked, “I hate to say that because I'm as far away from a conspiracy theorist as humanly possible. But they've done everything they can to try to take my father out over the last 10 years.” Amid these intense concerns, Eric has also offered a glimpse into his father’s priorities should he win a second term.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Eric outlined a vision for a Trump presidency exclaiming, "He would want nothing to do with prosecuting Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton, he doesn't give a damn… He wants a safe, prosperous world and a fruitful society. He wants to get back to a country that is actually functional that wins on everything we do..." Eric’s vision for a second Trump term is one of national renewal, where the country’s leaders focus on a pragmatic solution rather than jumping into petty battles.

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump speaks to media before his father's caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

While Eric stated that his father would not seek retribution against his past adversaries, he made it clear that Trump would be eager to pursue the truth behind the assassination attempts against him. Eric said, “I said, my biggest fear is that they try and inflict bodily harm, and I got a little bit of criticism when I said that… every other way that you could try and destroy somebody - their friends, their family, everything that they had ever built, their reputation, I'd seen every lie and I'd seen so much of this come from our own government.”